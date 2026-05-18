Missionirnewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Releases Updated Investor Presentation Highlighting East Greenland Exploration Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND), an energy exploration company focused on advancing the Jameson Land Basin opportunity in East Greenland, released an updated investor presentation outlining its proposed exploration strategy, including plans to earn up to a 70% working interest across the Jameson Land license position through completion of two exploration wells, OPW-1 and OPW-6. The presentation also highlights an independent engineering estimate of up to approximately 13 billion barrels of gross unrisked prospective resources, planned 2026 drilling milestones and operational partnerships with Stampede Drilling, Halliburton and IPT Well Solutions.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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