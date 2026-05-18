Moj Bans Sale, Purchase Of Distributed State-Owned Land
In a statement, the ministry said that under the law governing the distribution and sale of state-owned plots and the issuance of construction permits, state land and plots are allocated or sold to individuals solely for residential purposes, and commercial use - including buying and selling - is prohibited.
The ministry warned all property dealing offices nationwide to refrain from facilitating transactions involving state-owned land distributed or sold by the IEA to individuals.
According to the statement, any office found involved in such transactions will be closed, while the office's officials and both parties involved in the deal will face legal prosecution.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment