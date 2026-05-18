Moj Bans Sale, Purchase Of Distributed State-Owned Land

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has banned the buying and selling of state-owned land distributed to individuals by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and warned property dealing offices against facilitating such transactions.

In a statement, the ministry said that under the law governing the distribution and sale of state-owned plots and the issuance of construction permits, state land and plots are allocated or sold to individuals solely for residential purposes, and commercial use - including buying and selling - is prohibited.

The ministry warned all property dealing offices nationwide to refrain from facilitating transactions involving state-owned land distributed or sold by the IEA to individuals.

According to the statement, any office found involved in such transactions will be closed, while the office's officials and both parties involved in the deal will face legal prosecution.

hz/sa