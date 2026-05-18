Egypt Tightens Cosmetics Licensing With ISO 22716 Standards

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Industry, Khaled Hashem, has approved updated licensing requirements for cosmetics factories, aligning national regulations with the international ISO 22716 standard for Good Manufacturing Practices.

The ministry said the move is designed to harmonize local production with global quality and safety benchmarks, giving manufacturers a one-year grace period from April 16, 2026, to comply with the new technical requirements.

Hashem emphasized that the updated framework will enhance product quality, strengthen safety measures inside factories, and boost the competitiveness of Egyptian cosmetics in export markets. He noted that the decision is part of broader efforts to modernize industrial oversight and reduce reliance on imports across multiple sectors.

Nahed Youssef, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Authority, underscored that adopting ISO standards as a licensing reference will raise safety and quality levels while opening new export opportunities. She added that the Industrial Development Authority will provide technical support to factories during the transition period.

The decree was issued following recommendations from the industrial licensing committee established under Egypt's Industrial Licensing Facilitation Law, which includes representatives from relevant authorities and technical experts.

By embedding ISO 22716 into licensing requirements, Egypt aims to position itself as a regional hub for cosmetics manufacturing, reinforcing its industrial modernization agenda and expanding access to global markets.