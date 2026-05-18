City's First Multispeciality Hospital Dedicated Exclusively To Women Opens In New Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The 30,000 sq. ft. facility brings together 34 beds, including 12 NICU beds, to offer integrated, life-stage care for women under one roof.

With 10 dedicated life-stage clinics, 3 modular OTs and 3 labour delivery suites, TWH is designed to support women from menarche to menopause and beyond.

The hospital offers 16 key specialities across preventive care, diagnostics, treatment, NICU care, holistic wellness, aesthetics and long-term health support. Designed with a Zero Indoor AQI environment, advanced air purification systems, continuous monitoring, infection-control protocols, privacy-led layouts and calming interiors, TWH brings patient-first details into every part of care.

The Women's Hospital, city's first multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women, is now open at R-1, Nehru Enclave, Outer Ring Road, New Delhi. Founded by Ms. Anika Parashar and her founding team, the hospital has been established with an investment by The Select Group, and other investors, with The Select Group being the principal investor. The Women's Hospital (TWH) has been created to address one of the biggest gaps in Indian healthcare: the absence of one trusted, judgment-free, multispeciality space that understands women's health as a lifelong journey.

Key dignitaries at the launch of The Women's Hospital (TWH) in Nehru Enclave, New Delhi



The launch was graced by Chief Guests Mrs. Jyotsana Sharma, Mrs. Saroj Singh and Mrs. Mala Baijal. Spread across 30,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art facility brings together clinical care, preventive health, diagnostics, holistic wellness, aesthetics and life-stage clinics under one roof. The hospital has been designed for girls and women across every phase of life, from a teenager trying to understand her first period, to a woman navigating PCOD, fertility, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, menopause, cancer screening, metabolic health, ageing, emotional wellbeing or cosmetic care.



The need for such a model is urgent because women's healthcare in India can no longer be viewed through one or two touchpoints alone. With approximately 355 million menstruating women, around 23 million girls dropping out of school due to lack of menstrual hygiene, nearly 60,000 cervical cancer deaths reported annually, 25% of Indian women estimated to be affected by PCOD/PCOS, and 1 in 6 Indian couples affected by infertility, the gaps are visible across every life stage. These are not isolated concerns. They point to the need for dedicated clinics that can support women through all stages.



TWH addresses these concerns and aims to move women's healthcare beyond delayed, episodic and fragmented treatment. Its model is rooted in care from menarche to menopause and beyond, with dedicated clinics for Menarche & Adolescence; Reproductive Years & Fertility; Pregnancy, Birth & Newborn Care; Early Motherhood & Postpartum; Midlife & Menopause; Chronic & Metabolic Health; Cancer Screening, Treatment & Survivorship; Cosmetic and Aesthetic Care; Care for Golden Women; and Mental Health, Nutrition & Functional Medicine.



Speaking on the launch, Anika Parashar, Founder & CEO, The Women ' s Hospital, said, “TWH comes from a gap I have seen in over 25 years of working closely with women, families, doctors and healthcare teams. Women are often expected to care for everyone else, but when it comes to their own health, they are left to navigate fragmented systems, repeat their stories, delay care, or feel unheard. TWH has been built to change that. We want to create a healthcare home where a girl, a mother, a working woman, a woman in menopause, or an elderly woman can access specialised, preventive and holistic care without judgment. Every detail, from our clinical blueprint and life-stage clinics to the doctors, privacy, air quality and patient experience, has been designed to make women feel safer, supported and more in control of their health.”



Mr. Arjun Sharma, Chairman, The Select Group, shared, "Throughout our journey in hospitality and retail, we have always believed that the businesses that endure are those that genuinely serve people at their most human moments. The Women's Hospital is our most purposeful investment to date - not just because of the scale of the unmet need, but because of the vision Anika and her team have brought to addressing it. India has world-class hospitals, but very few spaces that truly centre the woman as a whole person across her entire life. TWH does exactly that, and I am delighted to back it."



The leadership team includes Ms. Anika Parashar, Founder & CEO, Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Veneet Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harjeet Singh, Head – Chief Administration and Projects Officer; and Ms. Shruti Saxena, Chief Experience and People Officer.



The hospital brings together a distinguished clinical team, including Dr. Raghuram Mallaiah, Executive Director – Neonatology; Dr. Anjila Aneja, Executive Director – Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Minimal Access and Robotic Surgery; Dr. Neena Bahl, Executive Director – Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Minimal Access and Robotic Surgery; Dr. Vijay Murthy, Executive Director – Functional Medicine; Dr. Karishma Thariani, Director – Urogynecology; Dr. Debashish Chaudhary, Director – Oncology; Dr. Surakshith TK, Director – Gastroenterology; and Dr. Gaurika Sahi, Director – Radiology.



The hospital's clinical offering spans gynecology, obstetrics, neonatology and milk bank, urogynecology, IVF and reproductive medicine, mental health and counselling, breast surgery and oncology, functional medicine, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, general surgery, gastroenterology, endocrinology, internal medicine with a women-focused approach, dermatology and aesthetics, nutrition and dietetics, and physiotherapy and rehabilitation.



With 34 total beds, including 12 NICU beds, TWH is equipped with 3 modular operation theatres, 3 labour delivery suites, 1 recovery room and 1 emergency bed. The hospital has also been built with deeply intentional patient-first details, including a Zero Indoor AQI environment supported by advanced air purification systems and continuous monitoring, infection-control protocols, privacy-led layouts, calming interiors and premium patient rooms.



TWH also brings advanced technology and care-led innovation into its clinical infrastructure, including robotic-assisted surgery, next-generation operating theatres, India's first Korean-designed operating suite, advanced fetal medicine and high-resolution prenatal imaging, the 1788 laparoscopic platform, premium Hillrom LDR beds and India's first fully integrated NICU powered by the GE satellite monitoring system.



Nutrition has also been designed as part of clinical care, with hospital menus created by clinical nutritionist Dr. Lovneet Batra and curated in collaboration with chefs. The kitchen philosophy includes therapeutic meal plans tailored to pregnancy, recovery and metabolic health, no Teflon cookware, no palm oil in food preparation and organic ingredient options wherever possible.



Every detail, from the clinical blueprint to the way a woman enters, waits, consults, recovers and follows up, has been designed to make care feel safer, warmer and more human.



Located close to Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Saket, Panchsheel Park, Defence Colony, Swami Nagar and Hauz Khas, The Women's Hospital aims to become a trusted healthcare home for women and families, not only in moments of illness, but through awareness, prevention, treatment, recovery and lifelong wellbeing.