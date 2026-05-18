COFFEE PLANET PROMOTES AHMED KHALIFA AS SALES DIRECTOR TO DRIVE NEXT PHASE OF REGIONAL GROWTH

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – May 2026: Coffee Planet has announced the promotion of Ahmed Khalifa to Sales Director, marking a strategic step in strengthening its leadership structure as the company accelerates its regional expansion across the GCC and beyond.

As one of the region's most integrated coffee solutions providers, Coffee Planet continues to scale its operations across horeca, retail, and corporate sectors. The introduction of a centralised sales leadership role reflects the company's focus on driving alignment, enhancing performance, and supporting long-term, sustainable growth.

Against this backdrop, and having spent nearly five years with the company, Ahmed Khalifa brings extensive FMCG experience, with a demonstrated track record in business development, brand building, and key account management. Having played a key role in expanding Coffee Planet's customer base and building strategic partnerships, he now leads the company's sales function with a focus on strengthening client relationships and unlocking new opportunities across both existing and emerging markets.

In his new role, Ahmed will oversee a centralised sales structure, ensuring greater cohesion across channels while driving consistency and accountability in execution. His leadership will be instrumental in further scaling the brand's presence across the region.

Coffee Planet's retail footprint continues to expand, with its products now available across more than 600 outlets and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, as well as across more than 40 retail brands in the GCC through leading retailers including Carrefour, Spinneys, Waitrose, and Noon, among others.

“Ahmed's deep understanding of our business and the market makes him well-positioned to lead our sales function into its next phase,” said Allan Jones, Founder and Chairman of Coffee Planet.“As we continue to grow, strengthening our internal structure is key to delivering consistent, high-quality solutions to our partners across all channels.”

“As Coffee Planet continues to scale, this is an exciting time to further strengthen our sales function,” said Ahmed Khalifa, Sales Director at Coffee Planet.“By driving a more aligned and centralised approach, we aim to deepen our market presence, enhance customer engagement, and support the company's next phase of growth.”

This promotion underscores Coffee Planet's continued investment in its people and organisational development, positioning the business to support its expanding regional and international operations.

About Coffee Planet:

Founded in Dubai, UAE, Coffee Planet is a leading specialty coffee company with 20 years of experience delivering high-quality coffee solutions across the GCC and beyond. From its flagship roasting facility in Jebel Ali, the brand produces over 450 SKUs monthly, serving more than 1,000 B2B clients and delivering over 21 million cups of coffee each month.

Coffee Planet operates as a fully integrated coffee partner, offering roasting, private label solutions, distribution, technical support, and café operations. Complementing its strong B2B foundation, the company has an expanding B2C footprint, with a growing retail presence across supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, as well as its own coffee shops that bring the brand experience directly to consumers.

The company is committed to quality, consistency, and operational excellence, with a focus on locally driven production and long-term partnerships. Its regional footprint spans multiple sectors, including hospitality, corporate, retail, and fuel stations, with distribution in more than 12 international markets.