6 Things To Buy At The Bakery Counter Near Closing Time

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Happy woman outdoors in a straw hat hugging fresh baguettes with a warm smile.Image Source: Pexels

The bakery department operates on a strict production schedule where freshness is the number one priority. Because they bake fresh bread and pastries every morning, they have to clear out the old inventory every night. This cycle creates a golden hour for bargain hunters right before the store closes. If you visit the bakery counter in the evening, you can find high-quality baked goods for a fraction of the price. Here are the six items you should look for during the final hour of the day.

1. Baguettes and Italian Bread

Crusty breads like French baguettes stale quickly and are rarely sold as fresh the next day. Bakeries will mark these loaves down by fifty percent or more in the evening to avoid throwing them away. You can buy them for pennies and freeze them immediately or use them for French toast. They also make excellent croutons or breadcrumbs if they are slightly dry. It is the cheapest way to buy artisan bread.

2. Single Donuts and Bagels

Donuts and bagels are breakfast items that lose their appeal as the day goes on. By 8:00 PM, stores are desperate to empty the display cases to clean them for the next morning. You can often negotiate a bulk deal if you offer to buy the remaining stock. Sometimes they will box up a dozen mixed donuts for the price of two. It is a sweet deal for a late-night treat or office breakfast.

3. Specialized Rolls

Kaiser rolls, sub rolls, and pretzel buns occupy a lot of bin space that needs to be cleared. These items freeze beautifully and revive perfectly in a warm oven. Buying them at night ensures you have premium sandwich bread for the week ahead. You pay a fraction of the cost of the packaged bread in the aisle. It is a simple upgrade for your lunch routine.

4. Decorated Cupcakes

Cupcakes from the refrigerated case often have a specific sell-by date that cannot be extended. When that date hits, the price drops drastically to move the product. These cupcakes are still perfectly safe and moist for several more days. They are perfect for a spontaneous dessert or a classroom treat. You get the bakery quality without the custom order price tag.

5. Sliced Loaf Cakes

Many bakeries slice pound cakes or banana breads into individual servings for the grab-and-go case. These slices dry out faster than whole cakes, so they are discounted aggressively at the end of the day. They are great for a quick snack with coffee without buying a whole cake. You can also use them as a base for a trifle or strawberry shortcake. It is a cheap indulgence.

6. Artisan Cookies

The large, chewy cookies sold by the pound in the glass case are meant to be eaten fresh. Toward closing time, employees will often bag up the broken or leftover cookies. You can get a bag of high-end chocolate chunk cookies for a dollar or two. They taste just as good as the ones sold at full price in the morning. It is the best secret in the bakery department.

The Evening Haul

Shopping at the bakery at night requires a shift in your routine, but the savings are undeniable. You rescue food from being wasted and stock your kitchen with premium carbs for cheap. It is a win-win situation for you and the store. You just have to be willing to take what is available.

Have you ever scored a massive discount on bread or pastries late at night? What is your favorite way to use up day-old bakery bread? Let us know your tips in the comments below.

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