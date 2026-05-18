Mövenpick Brings Joy To UAE Families With Complimentary Ice Cream For Children Across Its Hotels

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts will create a shared moment of joyful reconnection across the UAE on Saturday, 23 May, inviting young ones to enjoy one of the brand's most recognisable signatures – its ice cream and sorbet.

The one-day event will take place simultaneously across participating hotels from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with complimentary ice cream offered to children, creating a simple and welcoming experience for families. A sorbet option will also be available to ensure all children can take part.

Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer, Accor – Premium, Midscale and Economy, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Asia Pacific said:“Some of the most meaningful moments are also the simplest. They do not need to be planned or complex to stay with you, and that was very much the spirit behind this campaign.”

“With Mövenpick Moments, we are creating something shared across our hotels and across the country that reflects who we are. It is generous, welcoming, and designed to bring people together through a shared moment of joy. At Mövenpick, food has always been at the centre of reconnection. This is a simple expression of that, brought to life at the same time, in many places,” she added.

A shared expression of the brand:

Rooted in its pioneering culinary spirit, Mövenpick has always placed food at the centre of how people come together. From its beginnings as a restaurant concept in 1948, the brand has grown into a global hospitality brand while maintaining a clear focus on reconnection through simple, well-considered experiences. Since launching in 1968, Mövenpick's rich and creamy ice cream has become one of the brand's most recognisable symbols, celebrated for its quality premium ingredients and unforgettable flavours.

Mövenpick Moments reflects this approach to elevating everyday indulgences, bringing the brand's spirit of generosity into a shared experience unfolding across the UAE, while remaining personal in each setting.

A unified moment across the UAE:

Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Mövenpick Hotel Bur Dubai, Dubai Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar and Mövenpick Bur Dubai Residence, Dubai Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Mövenpick Apartments Downtown Dubai Mövenpick Grand Plaza Media City, Dubai Mövenpick Dubai Al Bustan Mövenpick Dubai Jumeirah Village Triangle Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Mövenpick Dubai Creekside

The activation will take place across the following Mövenpick properties:

Across each location, ice cream and sorbet will be served in accessible, high-visibility spaces designed for ease and interaction.

Beyond the activation, Mövenpick hotels offer a range of experiences including Saturday brunches, family dining, and relaxed weekend settings across their restaurants and lounges.