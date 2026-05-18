Karnataka Govt To Celebrate Three Years In Office Amid Leadership Buzz

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Amid continuing speculation over leadership issues within the Congress, the Karnataka government is set to celebrate the completion of three years in office with a mega event titled“Pragatiyatta Karnataka” in Tumakuru, near Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

As part of the programme, the government will distribute property documents to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Monday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the leadership issue within the party should not be linked to the government event.

“The leadership tussle is a separate issue and cannot be mixed with this programme. We are organising this event from the perspective of development. Internal party matters should not be linked with it,” he said.

Parameshwara said the convention would have two major components.

“The first part is the distribution of sale deeds to 1.52 lakh beneficiaries. Secondly, it marks three years of our government coming to power. We had given assurances to the people in our election manifesto and promised to fulfil them within five years,” he said.

“It is necessary to communicate to the people what we have delivered. The people have the right to know about it. In this background, the convention is being organised. It is not a platform for anyone to showcase strength. It is purely meant to communicate the government's programmes to the people,” he added.

The Home Minister stressed that the event should not be viewed as a political show of strength.

“This is a government programme and not a party programme. We have not invited any leader from the party high command since it is an official government event,” he clarified.

Responding to the indefinite strike called by RTC staffers from the day after the convention, Parameshwara said the employees had announced the protest to draw the government's attention towards their demands.

“The Chief Minister and the Transport Minister are addressing the issue. I have also spoken to them. They have agreed to withdraw the proposal of showing black flags. After May 20, if required, the Chief Minister will meet them,” he said.

Parameshwara further stated that while short-term goals outlined in the manifesto had largely been achieved, long-term projects such as irrigation initiatives would be implemented over the next two years.

“When the manifesto was prepared, both short-term and long-term projects were planned. The short-term goals have been achieved. We now need to focus on long-term projects such as irrigation schemes, which will be implemented over the next two years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, questioning the rationale behind the proposed“Sadhana Samavesha” convention and alleging administrative failures across multiple sectors.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayendra questioned what“major achievements” the Congress government was celebrating after three years in office. He accused the government of failing to create employment opportunities and pushing lakhs of job aspirants into unemployment.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government had neglected farmers by failing to introduce meaningful welfare measures while suppressing farmer protests.

He also criticised the Congress government over women's welfare, claiming that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme was not being implemented effectively and alleging an increase in crimes against women.

Vijayendra further accused the government of corruption in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Corporation cases and alleged misuse of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He also targeted the government over reservation issues, education policies, rising drug abuse and the condition of the healthcare sector.

Referring to the proposed convention, Vijayendra said the event was“not a celebration of achievements, but an exhibition of arrogance and failure”.

He alleged that the government's claims of achievements existed only“on paper and advertisement boards”.