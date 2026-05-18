GPK Shareholder Alert: Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street's Consensus on Graphic Packaging Collapsed After Three Corrective Disclosures Revealed Inventory Mismanagement and Demand Deterioration That Analysts Had Not Anticipated Based on Management's Reassurances

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a February 2025 earnings call where management assured analysts that inventory levels would "wash through pretty quickly" and the business model was delivering "strong and steady margins," Wall Street coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) underwent a dramatic reassessment over the following twelve months. Investors who purchased GPK securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation.

Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares ultimately fell from pre-disclosure levels above $25 to $12.42 per share, as three separate corrective disclosures stripped away the optimistic narrative that had underpinned analyst models and investor expectations. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 6, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management's Guidance

When Graphic Packaging issued FY 2025 guidance projecting net sales of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion, and adjusted EPS of $2.53 to $2.78, the lawsuit contends these figures formed the foundation of analyst models across Wall Street. Management reinforced this optimism on the February 4, 2025 earnings call, with statements about "consistency and profitability in line with other leading consumer packaging companies" and assertions that capital spending would "decline significantly" as new facilities came online.

The Downgrades Begin: May 2025 Shock

The first corrective disclosure on May 1, 2025 blindsided the analyst community. As Bloomberg reported that morning, "Graphic Packaging shares plunge as much as 16%, the most intraday since October 2018, after the company cut its adjusted Ebitda guidance for the full year" with a "diminished outlook that missed the average analyst estimate." RTT News noted GPK had "touched a new 52-week low of $21.16, with volume surging to 8.39 million shares, well above the average of 2.73 million." The guidance cut from $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion in adjusted EBITDA down to $1.4 billion-$1.6 billion forced analysts to fundamentally recalibrate their models.

Execution Concerns Deepened Through Year-End

The analyst coverage timeline reveals an escalating pattern of disappointment:



February 4, 2025: Management issued FY 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.78, setting analyst expectations

May 1, 2025: Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 missed estimates by $0.07; full-year EPS guidance slashed to $1.75-$2.25

December 8, 2025: Accelerated inventory reduction plans and another guidance revision to adjusted EBITDA of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion forced further model changes

December 8, 2025: CEO resignation announced the same day, compounding analyst concern about management credibility February 3, 2026: Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 missed estimates by $0.06; new CEO announced a "comprehensive review" of operations, signaling structural problems



Why Analyst Shifts Matter for GPK Investors

The complaint alleges that analyst expectations were built on management representations that the Company's inventory levels were intentional and manageable, that its business model was delivering "strong and steady" results, and that FY 2025 guidance was achievable. When each corrective disclosure revealed the opposite, analysts were forced to reprice GPK securities downward because the information they had relied upon was allegedly false.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The pattern of repeated guidance cuts and analyst surprise in the GPK case raises serious questions about the accuracy of information provided to the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the GPK recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: How much did GPK stock drop? A: Shares suffered cumulative declines exceeding $12 per share throughout the class period with GPK falling from a pre-disclosure price of $25.31 on April 30, 2025 to ultimately close at $12.42 on February 3, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GPK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Graphic Packaging made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory management, demand volumes, cost pressures, and the sustainability of its business model during the class period. When the true state was revealed through three corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171