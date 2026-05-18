Qatar Community College Public Administration Programs Gain US Accreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) has announced that its diploma and bachelor's programs in public administration have received initial academic accreditation from the US-based Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) for a period of 10 years.

According to the college, the programs are now the only university-level public administration programs in Qatar to hold the international accreditation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the college said the accreditation reflected the strength of the programs in areas including institutional governance, stakeholder engagement and alignment of educational outcomes with the needs of the public sector and Qatar National Vision 2030.

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The ACBSP accreditation report praised the flexibility of the programs and their ability to accommodate diverse groups of students, particularly working professionals and part-time learners, through adaptable study schedules that improve access to higher education.

The report also highlighted the programs' learning assessment framework, which covers 10 key areas including knowledge, analysis, ethics, leadership, communication and professional skills, supported by detailed performance indicators.

It further noted positive outcomes relating to student success rates, satisfaction and employability, as well as curriculum development based on feedback from stakeholders and national development priorities.

The accreditation process was overseen by Dr Naheem Mahtab, appointed as mentor by the ACBSP, while the review team included Dr Nii Abrahams, Dr Abul Azam, and Dr Daisy Wang.

Within the college, accreditation efforts were led by Dr Khaled Bazeed, Head of the Public Administration Department; Dr Wasim Al Habil, Head of the Department's Accreditation Committee; and Marwa Al Deeb, Head of Accreditation and Academic Quality Section at the Planning and Quality Assurance Department.

Dr Bazeed described the achievement as the result of collaborative efforts by faculty members, students and graduates, saying it reflected the programs' commitment to continuous improvement and alignment with public sector requirements.

Dr Al Habil described the accreditation as the result of sustained, methodical institutional work spanning from preparing the documentation and recording academic practices, to demonstrating the programs' quality and outcomes.

He pointed to elements the accreditation report singled out: sound governance, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and curriculum tightly linked to national development requirements and Qatar National Vision 2030.



Al Deeb noted that the programs earning the ACBSP accreditation reflects the maturity of CCQ's academic quality system and the effectiveness of its institutional support structures, adding that the recognition strengthens the College's standing and its contribution to supplying the job market with highly qualified national talent.

Meanwhile, Dean of the Management Science Division Dr Jathnan Al Hajri said the accreditation represented a strategic milestone supporting the institution's drive towards international recognition and the preparation of qualified national professionals for leadership roles in the public sector.

The college said the accreditation marked an important step in its efforts to strengthen the quality of higher education and contribute to national development goals in Qatar.

