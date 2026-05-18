King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the credentials of a number of new ambassadors to Jordan.

His Majesty accepted the credentials of Ambassadors Khurram Sarfraz Khan of Pakistan, José Luis Pardo Cuerdo of Spain, Jiraporn Jirampaikool of Thailand, and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

The King also accepted the credentials of non-resident Ambassadors Taleb Al Mukhtar Al Sheikh Mohamed Al Mujtaba of Mauritania, Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde of Chad, Greg Lewis of New Zealand, Arsen Arakelyan of Armenia, and Oleg Serebrian of Moldova.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa attended the ceremony, which was held at Basman Palace.

//Petra// AK