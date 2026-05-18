KP Braces For Storms, Heavy Rain As PDMA Issues Province-Wide Alert
According to the PDMA, heavy rain accompanied by windstorms and thunder is expected in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur, as well as Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.
A PDMA spokesperson said the rains could trigger landslides in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Abbottabad and Kohistan, while flash flooding in local streams and waterways is also feared in several areas.
Also Read: Gold prices climb across bullion markets nationwide
The authority warned that strong winds and heavy rain could damage weak structures, electricity poles and solar panels, while standing crops across the province may also be affected. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures.
According to the PDMA, district administrations, rescue teams and relevant institutions have been directed to take advance measures, clear drainage systems, keep major roads open and ensure smooth traffic flow.
The spokesperson also advised tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from floodwaters, streams and dangerous locations. The PDMA's Emergency Operation Centre remains fully operational, and any untoward incident can be reported through helpline 1700.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment