KP Braces For Storms, Heavy Rain As PDMA Issues Province-Wide Alert

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to all district administrations after forecasting strong winds, thunderstorms and intermittent rains in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tonight until May 23.

According to the PDMA, heavy rain accompanied by windstorms and thunder is expected in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur, as well as Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

A PDMA spokesperson said the rains could trigger landslides in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Abbottabad and Kohistan, while flash flooding in local streams and waterways is also feared in several areas.

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The authority warned that strong winds and heavy rain could damage weak structures, electricity poles and solar panels, while standing crops across the province may also be affected. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures.

According to the PDMA, district administrations, rescue teams and relevant institutions have been directed to take advance measures, clear drainage systems, keep major roads open and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The spokesperson also advised tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from floodwaters, streams and dangerous locations. The PDMA's Emergency Operation Centre remains fully operational, and any untoward incident can be reported through helpline 1700.