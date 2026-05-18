Iran's New PGSA To Oversee Strait Of Hormuz Warns Any Passage Without Approval To Be Treated 'Illegal' Amid War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Monday announced the creation of a new authority the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) to oversee the Strait of Hormuz amid the Middle East war.

It further mentioned that“navigation within the designated jurisdictional area of the Strait of Hormuz” must involve“full coordination” with the authority, warning that any passage without approval would be treated as“illegal”.

The Council took to its official X account from the PGSA, stating that the body would issue“real?time updates” on activities and developments in the waterway.

The PGSA later posted that it serves as“the legal and official representative authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for managing transit through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Earlier this month, Iranian state-linked English broadcaster Press TV described the move as creating a“system to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz”, adding that vessels transiting the strait would receive instructions via email.

Iran FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei defends Tehran's demands

Iran said on Monday that it had replied to a recent US proposal intended to end the war, while noting that diplomatic contacts are still ongoing despite Iranian media calling Washington's demands unrealistic.

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The US and Iran have been exchanging proposals to try to end the conflict, which the US and Israel began on February 28. However, despite these efforts, they have conducted only one round of talks so far under a fragile ceasefire.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei informed a news briefing, stating,“As we announced yesterday, our concerns were conveyed to the American side", noting that conversations were "continuing through the Pakistani mediator".

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Baqaei backed Iran's conditions, and reiterated calls for access to Iranian funds held abroad and the removal of long-standing sanctions.

"The points raised are Iranian demands that have been firmly defended by the Iranian negotiating team in every round of negotiations," he stated.

He also supported Iran's demand that the US provide war reparations, calling the conflict“illegal and baseless".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim strikes on groups allegedly linked to US, Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday stated they carried out strikes against groups they claim are linked to the United States and Israel in western Iran's Kurdistan province, near the Iraqi border.

In a statement reported by ISNA news agency, the Guards alleged that groups operating from northern Iraq and acting on behalf of the US and Israel were trying to smuggle a large consignment of American weapons and ammunition into Iran.

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They added that these groups were targeted in the city of Baneh in the Kurdistan region.

Meanwhile, an US-based rights group said on Monday that Iranian authorities have detained more than 4,000 people in connection with the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic as part of a widespread crackdown.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that it recorded at least 4,023 arrests between February 28, when the conflict began, and May 9.

It added that the detainees were accused of offences such as espionage, endangering national security, and sharing or communicating war-related content with foreign media.

"Iranian authorities have used the conflict to intensify national security narratives and justify arrests, restrictions on freedom of expression, and violence against civilians," it further said.

(With inputs from AFP)