Centre Plans Water Metro Network Across 18 Cities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Centre has moved ahead with plans to introduce Water Metro services in 18 cities across the country, with Guwahati figuring prominently in the first phase of the ambitious national rollout aimed at transforming inland waterways into sustainable urban transport corridors.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the Ministry has also circulated the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026, for inter-ministerial consultations, signalling the government's intent to establish a formal national framework for water-based urban mobility systems.

Apart from Guwahati, cities including Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj have been identified for Phase I of the project, while Assam's Tezpur and Dibrugarh are proposed for the second phase.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Sonowal said the initiative builds on the experience and success of the Kochi Water Metro and seeks to provide an efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective alternative to conventional urban transport systems.

“The proposed Water Metro systems are significantly less capital-intensive as they utilise existing waterways with minimal civil infrastructure. With faster construction timelines, lower land requirements, and reduced operational costs, especially through electric and hybrid ferries, the system offers a viable and environmentally sustainable transport solution,” the minister said.

He noted that the proposed systems are expected to reduce road congestion in densely populated urban centres while providing commuters with smoother, more comfortable travel.

The Water Metro projects are being planned as integrated public transport systems catering to both daily commuters and tourists.

The Ministry has proposed standardising vessel design, terminals, charging infrastructure, and safety protocols, while encouraging indigenous vessel construction and seamless multimodal connectivity.

Sonowal emphasised that states would also be consulted on the Draft National Water Metro Policy to ensure wider participation and incorporation of regional requirements.

According to the Ministry, cities with navigable waterways, strong commuter demand, and populations exceeding one million will receive priority.

However, the criteria may be relaxed for projects that improve connectivity in remote or water-locked regions, reduce congestion, or strengthen flood resilience.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India had entrusted Kochi Metro Rail Limited with conducting feasibility studies for 18 cities in February 2025.

Site visits for all proposed locations have already been completed, while draft feasibility reports for 17 cities have been submitted.

Reports for Guwahati, Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, and Ayodhya have already been accepted by the authorities.

The development framework also includes terminals, jetties, pontoons, charging and bunkering infrastructure, passenger amenities, and navigational aids.

Multiple funding models, including Centre-State partnerships, public-private partnership models, and fully Centre-funded projects, are being explored to ensure long-term viability.

Sonowal further stressed that Water Metro projects should reflect India's maritime heritage through region-specific architecture and locally suitable construction materials.

He also called for greater public participation, especially involving students and youth, to build awareness around waterways-based transportation and its environmental benefits.

Describing the initiative as a major opportunity for India's urban mobility transformation, the minister said the projects should ultimately strengthen the beauty, identity, and sustainability of cities while delivering world-class public transport services.