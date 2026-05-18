Ihistory Unveils Apple Vision Pro App That Turns Kyoto Into A Spatial Storytelling Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- iHistory Inc. has unveiled its vision for“MAP 3.0”, a new approach to digital mapping that reimagines maps as immersive canvases for memory, emotion, and place-based storytelling.

The Tokyo-based startup, whose mission is to“stimulate creativity and playfulness in life”, hosted an event titled“A Completely New Digital Map Experience” on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

The event featured a hands-on demonstration of PointMap+Life (αVer.), a spatial computing app for Apple Vision Pro developed in collaboration with Kyoto City, SLASH Corporation, and NTT ExC Partners.

The app is designed as a concept model for iHistory's MAP 3.0 vision, which moves beyond conventional mapping functions such as navigation, search, and social sharing. Instead, MAP 3.0 explores how maps can become layered spatial experiences, combining location with time, memory, emotion, personal interests, and individual perspective.

iHistory frames the evolution of maps in three stages: MAP 1.0, focused on navigation and recording destinations; MAP 2.0, centred on search, information sharing, and social discovery; and MAP 3.0, where maps become expressive, immersive platforms for capturing how people experience places.

Speaking at the event, iHistory CEO Issei Nakano said the company aims to transform maps from functional transport tools into lifestyle platforms that stimulate the senses and allow users to express personal moments, thoughts, and stories through place.

Inspired in part by Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, PointMap+Life (αVer.) uses spatial computing to explore how digital maps could evolve into richer, more emotional, and more human ways of interacting with the world around us.

PointMap+Life: Turning Maps Into Spatial Stories

PointMap+Life (αVer.) is iHistory's spatial mapping app for Apple Vision Pro, currently in development as an alpha version. The app combines 3D city models, real-world scan data, and immersive spatial technology to turn maps into memory-led experiences.

For the demonstration, iHistory recreated parts of Kyoto in digital space using Japan's PLATEAU 3D city model data alongside proprietary scan data. The result is designed to feel less like looking at a digital map and more like stepping into a place layered with personal stories, atmosphere, and emotional meaning.

The project was developed with SLASH Co., Ltd., led by CEO Toshiyuki Yasuno, and NTT ExC Partners, who supported the project from the early planning stages through to location selection and capture methods. The team is also exploring 3D Gaussian Splatting, an AI-enabled spatial representation technology, to create a stronger sense of realism and immersion.

The experience began with a Kyoto map created in the standard version of PointMap+ by iHistory director Onodera, who selected locations that felt personally significant to him. This map was then evolved into PointMap+Life (αVer.), showing how everyday digital maps can become richer spatial stories.

The standard version of PointMap+ is a web service that lets anyone create and publish digital maps using photos and text. It is available on desktop and smartphone devices.

Building the Future of Mapper Culture

iHistory plans to continue developing the alpha version, with future updates focused on deeper sensory immersion. These include richer spatial audio, such as bells, wind, and everyday sounds, as well as expansion into more areas of Kyoto.

The company's wider ambition is to grow“mapper culture” around the world: encouraging people to use maps as creative tools for storytelling, memory, identity, and discovery.

As smart glasses and spatial computing move closer to the mainstream, iHistory believes maps could become a key creative platform beyond the smartphone era.

About iHistory Inc.

iHistory Inc. is a Japanese startup building digital products that bring creativity, memory, and personal expression into everyday life. Guided by its mission to“stimulate creativity and playfulness in life”, the company works across lifestyle technology and spatial computing. Its flagship platform, PointMap+, turns maps into creative spaces for storytelling, discovery, and self-expression.

Company Name: iHistory Inc.

Founded: March 18, 2022

Representative: CEO Issei Nakano

Address: 2-21-14-505 Azabujuban, Minato, Tokyo

Description of Business: Development and operation of digital products blending lifestyle and creativity

Official website:

Contact for inquiries regarding this event: iHistory Inc.

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*Online interviews are possible for media outlets by request

*For online interviews, the PR company will assign an interpreter

Notes on copyright and data sources:

Apple trademarks: Apple Vision Pro and visionOS are trademarks of Apple Inc.

3D city model data: The 3D city model data used in this application is provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's "Project PLATEAU," a project for the development, utilisation, and open data release of 3D city models.

Source: 3D City Model (Project PLATEAU), Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ( )