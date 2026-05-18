AI/R Compass UOL Advances The Application Of AI In Devops And Earns Recognition From Amazon Web Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approach combines advanced automation, continuous monitoring, and security practices to increase efficiency and reliability in the delivery of complex systems

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Compass UOL, a subsidiary of AI/R-a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering- continues to expand the use of artificial intelligence across its engineering model, with a focus on making software development more efficient, predictable, and scalable. As part of this movement, the company has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, a recognition granted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to partners that demonstrate proven expertise in simplifying infrastructure provisioning and management, accelerating application delivery, and integrating monitoring, governance, and security practices throughout the entire engineering lifecycle.

“The AWS recognition reinforces the strength of our DevOps execution capabilities and is directly connected to our AI-Driven SDLC and Agentic AI Software Engineering initiatives, which introduce layers of AI into software development processes, making them more adaptive and data-driven. In practice, this translates into more coordinated and resilient operations, with continuous monitoring and predictive capabilities to anticipate incidents, automate and optimize continuous delivery pipelines, and increase the reliability of production environments,” says Cleyton Ferreira, Director of Products and Technology at AI/R.

The results of this approach are already evident in projects delivered by the company. For a client in the financial sector, infrastructure modernization combined with the optimization of development and application delivery processes resulted in a 25% reduction in operational costs. In another project, for a major company in the sports industry, implementing a scalable, automated architecture enabled the development of an integrated platform connecting more than 500,000 users, with stable operations and continuous capacity to launch new services.

This model also follows the evolution of the AWS ecosystem, which has increasingly incorporated intelligent agents into its solutions. One example is the AWS DevOps Agent, which proactively identifies and resolves incidents by analyzing system and operational data to reduce response times and increase operational reliability.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers-specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

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Caroline Randow

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