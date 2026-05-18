MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 May 2026 – 6 PM CET

Disclosure of transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.

Pursuant to the Belgian act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received two transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc., dated 13 May 2026.

Notifications from BlackRock, Inc.



On 13 and 14 May 2026, Fagron received two transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.:





In the first notification, BlackRock, Inc. informed the Company that its shareholding has crossed the 3% disclosure threshold upwards, following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights attached to shares in Fagron, and the acquisition of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.





The notification was submitted by 'a parent undertaking or a controlling person'.



According to the notification, as of 11 May 2026, BlackRock, Inc. holds:

A total of 2,072,188 shares in Fagron, consisting of:



220,504 shares held through BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 41,249 shares held through BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 4 shares held through BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., 1,112,264 shares held by BlackRock Fund Advisors, 643,198 shares held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 193 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited, 54,676 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and 100 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC.

The total number of 2,072,188 shares corresponds to the same number of voting rights.

A total of 145,030 equivalent financial instruments (Contracts for Difference) in Fagron, consisting of:



3,371 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 3,244 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, 696 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 62,729 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, 56,007 contracts held by BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., 9,242 contracts held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association and 9,741 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

The total number of 145,030 equivalent financial instruments corresponds to the same number of voting rights.



According to the notification, BlackRock, Inc. is the parent company of the underlying intermediate holding companies disclosed above.



Based on the total number of outstanding voting rights (73,773,104 as the applicable denominator), this shareholding represents 3.01% of the total voting rights.



In the second notification, BlackRock, Inc. informed the Company that its shareholding has crossed the lowest 3% disclosure threshold downwards, following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights attached to shares in Fagron.



The notification was submitted by 'a parent undertaking or a controlling person'.

According to the notification, as of 12 May 2026, BlackRock, Inc. holds:

A total of 1,990,401 shares in Fagron, consisting of:



180,410 shares held through BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 41,249 shares held through BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 4 shares held through BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., 1,112,264 shares held by BlackRock Fund Advisors, 643,242 shares held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 193 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited, 12,939 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and 100 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC.

The total number of 1,990,401 shares corresponds to the same number of voting rights.

A total of 145,030 equivalent financial instruments (Contracts for Difference) in Fagron, consisting of:



3,371 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 3,244 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, 696 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 62,729 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, 56,007 contracts held by BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., 9,242 contracts held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association and 9,741 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

The total number of 145,030 equivalent financial instruments corresponds to the same number of voting rights.



According to the notification, BlackRock, Inc. is the parent company of the underlying intermediate holding companies disclosed above.

Based on the total number of outstanding voting rights (73,773,104 as the applicable denominator), this shareholding represents 2.89% of the total voting rights.



The full transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc. are available on the Fagron website via the link.



Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

...

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment

Disclosure of transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.