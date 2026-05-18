Notice Of Written Resolution By Bondholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") has requested the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03") to approve certain amendments to the bond terms to implement; (i) the change to the Company's financial reporting as described in the stock exchange notice published by the Company on 8 April 2026; and (ii) a 12 month period in which interest is added to the principal amount of EMGS03 rather than being settled in cash (PIK interest).

Attached hereto is a summons for a written resolution by the bondholders in EMGS03 regarding the above referenced consents and waivers.

The proposed amendments are supported by bondholders holding a number of bonds sufficient to approve the proposed written resolution.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Attachment

NO0010821010 - Notice