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Notice Of Written Resolution By Bondholders


2026-05-18 11:47:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") has requested the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03") to approve certain amendments to the bond terms to implement; (i) the change to the Company's financial reporting as described in the stock exchange notice published by the Company on 8 April 2026; and (ii) a 12 month period in which interest is added to the principal amount of EMGS03 rather than being settled in cash (PIK interest).

Attached hereto is a summons for a written resolution by the bondholders in EMGS03 regarding the above referenced consents and waivers.

The proposed amendments are supported by bondholders holding a number of bonds sufficient to approve the proposed written resolution.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Attachment

  • NO0010821010 - Notice

MENAFN18052026004107003653ID1111132556



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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