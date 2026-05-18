Notice Of Written Resolution By Bondholders
Attached hereto is a summons for a written resolution by the bondholders in EMGS03 regarding the above referenced consents and waivers.
The proposed amendments are supported by bondholders holding a number of bonds sufficient to approve the proposed written resolution.
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
Attachment
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NO0010821010 - Notice
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