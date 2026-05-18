Polen Capital Launches Two Growth Equity Etfs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polen Capital (“Polen” or“the firm”), a global investment management firm with $27 billion in assets, has announced the launch of two actively-managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative growth companies: Polen 5Perspectives Large Growth ETF (Ticker: PCLC) and Polen 5Perspectives Small-Mid Growth ETF (Ticker: PCSG).

The funds, which are available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange ARCA, are designed to offer investors access to strategies managed by Polen's 5Perspectives Growth team through an ETF structure intended to offer transparency, accessibility, and potential tax efficiency.

“Many advisors continue to seek more tax-efficient ways to access differentiated active strategies,” said Laura Graff, Head of Product Strategy at Polen.“These launches reflect our commitment to meeting clients where they are and expanding access to the multi-disciplinary approach that has defined the 5Perspectives investment platform for over 25 years.”

Polen Capital's 5Perspectives investment philosophy focuses on identifying companies they believe are at key inflection points-innovators and disruptors poised for earnings acceleration. The team uses a dynamic process designed to capitalize on change, combining fundamental, thematic, and technical disciplines to identify opportunities earlier in the growth cycle. Each opportunity is then evaluated across five distinct perspectives, blending experienced judgment with a structured, objective framework. The combined“weight of the evidence” informs buy and sell decisions, as well as position sizing.

Both of the recently launched ETFs below will be managed by Drew Cupps, Head of Polen's 5Perspectives Growth Team and Portfolio Manager:



Polen 5Perspectives Large Growth ETF (Ticker: PCLC): Seeks long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio of innovative large-cap growth companies supported by open-ended thematic tailwinds. Polen 5Perspectives Small-Mid Growth ETF (Ticker: PCSG): Seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in innovative emerging small- and mid-cap growth companies experiencing an inflection in their earnings power.



“We are excited to bring 5Perspectives' investment approach and our team's 25 years of experience in the marketplace in a format that offers greater accessibility and potential tax-efficiency for investors,” said Mr. Cupps.“Our team remains focused on identifying companies we believe are benefitting from the powerful secular forces running through the economy and driving an inflection in revenues and earnings by employing our differentiated and multi-discipline investment philosophy.”

About Polen Capital

Polen Capital is a global investment management firm specializing in growth equity and credit strategies. Founded in 1979, the firm manages approximately $27 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2026) for institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors. With offices in Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, London, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, Polen Capital delivers actively managed portfolios seeking long-term results. The firm operates through four autonomous investment teams: Quality Growth, 5Perspectives Growth, Global Emerging Markets, and Leveraged Credit, and offers strategies across equity and credit. Polen Capital is committed to preserving and growing clients' assets while fostering a culture of integrity, collaboration, and innovation. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Polen 5Perspectives Large Growth ETF carefully before investing. A prospectus with this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1-888-678-6024 or visiting the Materials tab on our website ( It should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds are exposed to certain risks such as its shares trading at a material discount to NAV as a result of its structure as an ETF. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.

Growth stocks may be more volatile than other stocks because they are generally more sensitive to investor perceptions and market movements. Investment in mid-cap companies may be riskier than investments in larger, more established companies. The risk that securities of small-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements than securities of larger, more established companies.

Polen 5Perspectives Large Growth ETF and Polen 5Perspectives Small-Mid Growth ETF are distributed by Foreside Funds Distributors LLC., not affiliated with Polen Capital Management.

Media Contacts:

Shree Dhond/Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

(646) 722-6531/(646) 722-6537

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