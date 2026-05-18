Kodagu: Woman Tourist Killed In Elephant Attack At Dubare Elephant Camp During Bathing Activity

A woman tourist from Chennai was killed after being attacked by elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu during a bathing activity. The incident occurred when two elephants reportedly clashed, leading to panic among visitors and a fatal attack.

A woman tourist who had come to enjoy the natural beauty of Dubare Elephant Camp was killed in a horrific incident at the popular tourist destination in Kodagu district.

The victim, identified as Jinnu (33), a native of Chennai, died on the spot after being attacked by elephants.

At around 12 noon, the elephant bathing activity was underway at Dubare Elephant Camp. During this time, two camp elephants named Marthanda and Kanjan were brought to the river for bathing.

A mahout was guiding Marthanda into the water. It is reported that while being lowered into the river with slight force, Marthanda accidentally bumped into Kanjan, who was standing nearby.

As soon as Marthanda came into contact, the elephant Kanjan reportedly became agitated and began attacking Marthanda. The sudden clash between the two large elephants caused panic among tourists, who ran in different directions to save themselves.

However, tragically, tourist Jinnu was caught in the midst of the chaos. She is believed to have been trapped or struck during the incident and sustained serious injuries, dying on the spot.

Tourists present at the scene were shocked as the incident unfolded. The body of the deceased, Jinnu, was immediately shifted to the Kushalnagar Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Although the mahouts Gaus and Vijay made efforts to control the elephants and bring the situation under control, the tragic incident had already occurred.

Thousands of tourists visit Dubare Elephant Camp every day, especially to witness elephants being bathed up close. Following the incident, questions have been raised about the safe distance that should be maintained between tourists and elephants during such sensitive activities.

Forest department officials are currently visiting the site and conducting an inspection. The tragic incident has left the area in shock, with the joyful tourist experience turning into a devastating loss, creating a sombre atmosphere among the families of the deceased and other visitors.

(Disclaimer:The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

Tourist Killed in Tragic Accident at Karnataka's Dubare Elephant CampA 33-year-old tourist lost her life at Karnataka's Dubare Elephant Camp after a makeshift structure collapsed during an elephant bathing session. The incident reportedly occurred following a clash between... twitter/UDlcLWfxYD

- Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 18, 2026