Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delivery Hero welcomes further investment from Uber

18.05.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST

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Delivery Hero welcomes further investment from Uber May 18 2026, Berlin – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or“the Company”), the world's leading local delivery platform, notes that Uber has acquired additional shares and instruments in Delivery Hero, meaning it now owns 19.5% of Delivery Hero's issued capital, with a further 5.6% in options. Delivery Hero welcomes Uber's additional investment as a further endorsement of its platform and Everyday App strategy. The Company remains focused on driving operational performance and executing on the strategic review to deliver long-term value for all shareholders. ABOUT DELIVERY HERO Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit MEDIA CONTACT Corporate & Financial Communications... INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Investor Relations... DISCLAIMER This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will” or“should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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