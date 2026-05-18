Norway PM Calls For Stand Against 'Weaponisation' Of Trade, Diplomacy

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday called for a collective stand against the 'weaponisation of diplomacy, trade and technology' in the context of the current global scenario shielded with uncertainty during his joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the Nordic country.

Addressing the media alongside PM Modi, the Norwegian Prime Minister called for a rules-based global order, warning against growing protectionism and rising geopolitical tensions. He noted that India and Norway may not always agree on every issue, but both countries share a strong commitment to democratic values and respectful engagement, further stressing that what unites the two countries is a shared belief in cooperation over isolation, particularly in addressing global challenges.

A Call for Cooperation and a Rules-Based Order

"Today, we move yet another step forward with great substance and great ambition. Norway and India do not always see eye to eye on all issues. Nobody does. And we are both respectful democracies that handle those issues in ways that live up to democratic standards. But what unites us today, Prime Minister, is more important: a belief that cooperation delivers better results than unilateralism and isolation, especially when it comes to global challenges," he said.

"We have to stand up against those who weaponise diplomacy, who weaponise trade, and who weaponise technology. At a time of rising protectionism and more tense geopolitical dynamics, it's more important than ever to stand together for a rule-based order," Støre added.

Discussion on Global Conflicts

The Norwegian PM also noted that the two leaders discussed key international issues, including the ongoing conflicts in the Russia-Ukraine War and the situation in West Asia and further appreciated ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and Norway, stating that direct contact between their diplomatic teams has helped address complex global challenges. "We have been able today to discuss some of the major issues confronting us, such as the war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East. And I appreciate this direct contact between diplomats in Norway and India in handling and addressing these issues," he stated.

PM Modi's Five-Nation Tour

The remarks come as part of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation tour, which also included the Nordic country. PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. During the visit, PM Modi will take part in the third India-Nordic Summit. He will also call on Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja. He is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20 and is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of his tour. (ANI)

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