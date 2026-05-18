Prime Minister Chairs First 2026 Meeting Of Supreme Committee For Delivery And Legacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the first 2026 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance coordination among state institutions and ensure Qatar's continued readiness to host and organize major global events in line with the highest international standards.

The meeting reviewed the calendar of events scheduled for the current year and discussed several proposals aimed at optimizing the utilization of resources and shared facilities, while enhancing private sector participation to support the development of the events sector and reinforces its contribution to the country's development goals.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board emphasized the importance of continuing to operate in accordance with international best practices and further consolidating the State of Qatar's position as a leading global hub for hosting and organizing major events.