Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Her Pairing With Ram Charan Being Compared To That Of Sridevi And Chiranjeevi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Peddi', has spoken up on her pairing with Ram Charan in the film.

On Monday, the actress attended the trailer launch of the film in the city, where she was accompanied by her co-star. During the event, the actress spoke with the media, and shared how the audience are eagerly waiting to see her with Ram Charan given the on-screen pairing of their respective parents was received very well back in the day in Telugu cinema.

The actress said,“I understand there's a different kind of attachment to us. It felt cosmic to come together for a very special film with him. And to get to know him, because he's really the best person”.

She also spoke about the film's director, Buchi Babu Sana and claimed that he had changed her in numerous ways.

She said,“We have been working on this film for two years, and I'm so happy. It was all Buchi sir. He just seems so innocent, but he isn't. He's the rowdiest director in India. Honestly, he has changed me in so many ways. He has become my best friend. I have to call him at least once a day to talk nonsense. It just goes to show the investment”.

'Peddi' also stars Divyenndu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and others. The film will be released in theatres on June 4, 2026.

The trailer of Ram Charan-starrer 'Peddi' comes a few days ahead of the trailer of the upcoming tentatively titled film 'NTR Neel', which features Ram Charan's 'RRR' co-star NTR Jr.