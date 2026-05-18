DAT: Higher Fuel Costs Lifted April Truckload Rates Freight Volumes Eased

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckload spot and contract rates climbed sharply in April, but the gains came almost entirely from higher fuel costs, reported DAT Freight & Analytics, provider of the industry's leading load board and freight analytics.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), an indicator of loads moved in April, declined month over month for van, refrigerated, and flatbed equipment types:



Van TVI: 251, down 3% from March, up 2% year over year

Reefer TVI: 183, down 9% from March, up 1% year over year Flatbed TVI: 306, down 3% from March, up 3% year over year



Modest movement in linehaul rates

Driven largely by fuel costs, national average spot truckload freight rates rose in April and were significantly higher year over year:



Van: $2.67 per mile, up 15 cents from March and 71 cents higher year over year

Reefer: $3.11 per mile, up 14 cents from March and 83 cents higher year over year Flatbed: $3.46 per mile, up 37 cents from March and 94 cents higher year over year



Linehaul rates-the portion of the spot rate that excludes fuel-moved modestly. The average van linehaul rate rose 5 cents to $1.96 per mile; reefer increased 4 cents to $2.34; and flatbed climbed 25 cents to $2.61. The flatbed increase was the only move large enough to suggest a meaningful rise in demand.

“Fuel was the story in April,” said Dean Croke, principal industry analyst at DAT.“Linehaul rates barely moved in van and reefer, and the volume of loads moved fell across the board. Small carriers continue to exit the market under sustained cost pressure. That's not what a demand-based truckload freight recovery looks like.”

Per-mile fuel surcharges in April hit their highest monthly averages since July 2022:



Van: 71 cents, up from 61 cents in March

Reefer: 77 cents, up from 67 cents Flatbed: 85 cents, up from 73 cents



Spot-contract rate spread narrowed in April

National average contract freight rates also increased in April, although spot market rates continued to rise faster across most equipment types:



Van: $2.85 per mile, up 13 cents from March

Reefer: $3.22 per mile, up 12 cents Flatbed: $3.71 per mile, up 28 cents



Spot-to-contract spreads have compressed substantially since late 2025 and have remained in a tight range through April. The average spot van rate was 18 cents higher than the contract rate, down from 20 cents in March. The reefer spread was 11 cents, down from 13 cents, while the flatbed spread narrowed to 25 cents from 34 cents in March.

“In a typical freight upcycle, strong demand for truckload services pushes spot rates above contract rates,” said Croke.“What we're seeing now is different. Spreads are tightening because there are simply fewer trucks available relative to demand, while much of the recent rate increase is being absorbed by fuel costs instead of improving carrier margins.”

For previous TVI reports, visit:

About the Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index measures monthly changes in loads with a pickup date during that month. A baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, based on data from DAT RateView, part of the DAT iQ freight analytics platform, which tracks rates paid on actual shipments. Benchmark spot rates reflect invoice data for hauls of 250 miles or more, offering a consistent view of truckload demand and spot rate trends across the United States and Canada.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ analytics service; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat for more information.

Media contacts:

Georgia Jablon

DAT Freight & Analytics

904-305-6454; ...

Stephen Petit

SiefkesPetit Communications

425-443-8976; ...

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