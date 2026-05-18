ISL 2025-26: Relegated Mohammedan Sporting To Play For Pride Against Northeast United

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 18 (IANS) Relegation confirmed, Mohammedan Sporting Club will play for pride when they take on NorthEast United FC, who will aim to end their campaign on a positive note, in their final game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club became the first team to be relegated from the Indian Super League following their 0-4 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their previous fixture in Kolkata. The Black and White Brigade, who played the entire season with an all-Indian squad, sit at the bottom of the standings with just three points from 12 matches, having failed to register a single win throughout the campaign. They will hope to end the season with their heads held high with a win.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC, which began the Indian football season by successfully defending the Durand Cup title, were unable to carry that momentum into their ISL campaign. The Highlanders currently occupy 10th place in the standings with 13 points from three wins, four draws, and five defeats, and will hope to finish their season on a positive note with a victory.

Mohammedan SC, who earned promotion to the ISL after winning the 2023-24 I-League title, managed to remain in the top tier for only two seasons. The Kolkata giants will now compete in the 2026-27 Indian Football League campaign, hoping to secure an immediate return to the ISL.

The last meeting between the two sides at the same venue in January 2025 ended in a goalless draw, while NorthEast United FC edged Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Kolkata, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie scoring the winner.

Mohammedan SC Head Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo gave a last message of the season to the players,“Give your best!”

He continued,“They have been working very hard in training sessions and in all the games, despite having their limited resources. And I expect them to give their best in the next game as well.”

Speaking about NorthEast United, Wadoo said,“They are very good at home. It's going to be a difficult challenge for us. But yeah, this is the last game, and we want to give our best and finish the league with a win.”

Mohammedan SC have endured a difficult campaign throughout the season, scoring just seven goals while conceding 30 at the other end. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC also possesses a negative goal difference of -3, having scored 12 goals and conceded 15.

Speaking ahead of their last game of the season, NorthEast United Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali said,“The most important thing is to do the best in the last game because everybody remembers you from the last game. Football has a very short memory, and you are as good as your last game. That's the most important. Be yourself, be focused. It's not an easy game at all. It's a very dangerous game because Mohammedans have nothing to lose and we have to maintain our pride, our honour. We need to have our feet on the floor and be humble. If we don't fight and we don't run and we don't give everything, it will be difficult for us.”

Mohammedan forward Rochharzela, who has also played for NorthEast United in the past, said,“It will be a good match for us because some of the young ones will show how important this match is. I hope that we can put in a great performance tomorrow and end the season with a smile on our faces.”

Speaking about the atmosphere inside the dressing room, NorthEast United captain Tondonba Singh said,“We are positive. All our players are ready to put in one last effort. It's really important to win the match and give our fans something to cheer about in our home ground.”

As the season enters its final round of fixtures, both teams will look to give their fans one last reason to cheer before embarking on different journeys next season. Mohammedan SC will prepare for life back in the Indian Football League, while NorthEast United FC will aim to regroup and mount a stronger challenge in the next ISL campaign.