Microbiome Labs Launches Epicdefense On Amazon
May 18, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Microbiome Labs
Franklinton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - Microbiome LabsTM, a leader in microbiome-based solutions, announces the official launch of EpicDefenseTM on Amazon, expanding consumer access to its latest microbiome-focused immune-support formula.
EpicDefense is formulated to support the body's natural defenses and promote respiratory comfort through a direct, science-first approach*. With this launch, Microbiome Labs is delivering a professional-grade immunobiotic formula that shifts the focus from reactive supplementation to proactive, gut-powered resilience.
The formula combines clinically studied strains selected to support respiratory health and immune balance, including:
- LGG TM (Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG): Clinically shown to support upper respiratory health and maintain immune balance. BB-12 TM (Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis): Documented to support natural antibody response to immune challenges. EpiCor®: A whole-food yeast fermentate that supports healthy nasal airflow and respiratory comfort. Zinc Bisglycinate (Albion® Minerals): A chelated form of zinc optimized for absorption to enhance Natural Killer cell functionality.
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"For too long, immune support has focused on short-term reactions rather than building resilient systems," says Alicia Galvin, MEd, RD, LD, IFNCP, head of scientific affairs at Microbiome Labs. "EpicDefense reflects a shift toward proactive, gut-powered defense grounded in clinical science and made accessible without compromising rigor. This launch represents our commitment to translating validated microbiome research into real-world solutions."
EpicDefense is non-GMO, soy-free and dairy-free, meeting the rigorous standards healthcare practitioners and microbiome experts expect. To learn more about the company's mission to pioneer health, visit microbiomelabs.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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About Microbiome Labs
Microbiome Labs, part of Novonesis Human Health Biosolutions, provides innovative, research-based solutions that support the body's microbial ecosystem. With a focus on clinical application and practitioner partnerships, Microbiome Labs delivers evidence-informed products designed to support overall wellness. Learn more at microbiomelabs.
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Source: Microbiome Labs
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