Maria Ryan
- Associate Professor in US History, University of Nottingham
My research interests are broadly in the field of post-Cold War US foreign policy, as well as the history of the CIA and the politics of intelligence. My last book, Full Spectrum Dominance: Irregular Warfare and the War on Terror, was published in 2019 by Stanford University Press. This examines the development of new US irregular warfare capabilities in the 'peripheral' theatres of the 'war on terror' in sub-Saharan Africa, Georgia and the Caspian Basin, and the Philippines. I am currently working on a British Academy-funded project about the US-China 'tech war.'Experience
- –present Lecturer in American History, University of Nottingham
- 2007 University of Birmingham, PhD: History of American foreign relations
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