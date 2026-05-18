$18.45 Bn Position Sensor Markets, 2035 - North America Leads With Europe Following And Asia Emerging As The Fastest-Growing Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The position sensor market offers growth opportunities in linear and rotary sensors across industries like automotive, manufacturing, and robotics. Non-contact and digital sensors are gaining traction due to high durability and precision needs. North America leads, but rapid growth in Asia fuels market expansion.

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Position Sensor Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Contact, Type of Output, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global position sensor market is projected to expand significantly from USD 6.94 billion this year to USD 18.45 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period.

The report offers a deep dive into the position sensor market across various sections, including sizing and opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, company profiles, megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments. Analytical tools like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis provide further insights into market dynamics.

The advancement of technology has greatly enhanced the capabilities of sensing devices, particularly position sensors, which are integral to a variety of devices - from vehicles to medical instruments. Position sensors provide crucial feedback for accurate control and automation in systems worldwide. Linear and rotary position sensors, classified as contact or non-contact types, monitor movement and angle, crucial for numerous applications.

The market is set to grow with the integration of position sensors in IoT devices and continual technological advancements enhancing their application. The rise in industrial automation and robotics is further contributing to this demand, encouraging companies to offer diverse products such as automotive sensors and IoT-specific sensors.

Key Segments and Market Share:



Currently, the linear position sensor segment holds significant market share, driven by demand in automated production and robotics. Conversely, the rotary position sensor segment is poised for higher growth due to applications in automotive systems.

Non-contact sensors dominate the market share, favored for their durability and reliability, while contact sensors are also expected to grow due to cost-effectiveness.

Analog position sensors lead in market share for applications requiring real-time data. However, digital sensors are expected to see a surge in demand due to their precision and accuracy.

The robotics application segment captures a large share, thanks to its growing role across industries. In terms of end users, the automotive sector is predominant, with the manufacturing sector set to overtake growth due to increasing industrial automation. Geographically, North America leads the market, with Europe following and Asia emerging as the fastest-growing region, thanks to rapid technological advances in countries like China and India.

Key Questions and Benefits:



Identification of leading companies and assessing their market strategies

Insight into factors shaping the market's evolution

Access to in-depth revenue projections Understanding key drivers and challenges in the market

Companies Featured



Allegro

ams

Balluff

Baumer

Bourns

CMOS Sensor

ELAN Micrsoelectronics

Egis Technology

Honeywell

MicroSystems

MTS System

Novatek Microelectronics

OXI Technology

Q Technology

Qualcomm Technologies

SICK

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Touch Biometrix

Vishay Infineon Vkansee

Position Sensor Market Segmentation:

Type of Product:



Linear Position Sensors Rotary Position Sensors

Type of Contact:



Contact Position Sensors Non-Contact Sensors

Type of Output:



Analog Position Sensors Digital Position Sensors

Type of Application:



Machine Tools

Material Handling

Motion Systems

Robotics

Test Equipment Others

Type of End User:



Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Packaging Others

Geographical Regions:



North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa Rest of the World

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