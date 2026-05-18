India And Norway Believe In Rules-Based Order, Dialogue And Diplomacy: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that both India and Norway believe in a rules-based order, dialogue and diplomacy while expressing support for every effort made for an early end to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Addressing media with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store following their meeting in Oslo on Monday, PM Modi said, "India and Norway believe in rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We agree that military conflict cannot resolve any issue. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we support and will continue to support every effort for an early end to conflict and peace. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to address growing global challenges. And it is our shared commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms."

PM Modi announced that relations between India and Norway have been elevated to Green Strategic Partnership and stated that this partnership will combine India's scale, speed and talent with Norway's technology and capital to help companies of both nations to develop global solutions.

"Today the world is passing through a phase of instability and uncertainty. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, many regions across the world are witnessing conflict. At such a time, India and Europe are entering a new golden era in their relationship. Last year, India and the European Free Trade Association implemented a historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. This agreement is a blueprint for ensuring shared progress and prosperity between India and Norway. Under this agreement, there is a target of attracting USD 100 billion in investment into India and creating one million jobs over the next 15 years.

"Today, both of us have taken several important decisions to convert the promises of this agreement into outcomes. Today, we are elevating India-Norway relations to a Green Strategic Partnership. From clean energy to climate resilience, from the blue economy to green shipping, this strategic partnership will combine India's scale, speed and talent with Norway's technology and capital to help our companies develop global solutions," he added.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Norway for supporting the operations of India's Arctic research station Himadri. He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Norwegian Space Agency will give a new dimension to space cooperation between India and Norway.

"Norway is an important country in the Arctic region. We have had long-standing cooperation in Arctic and polar research. We are grateful to Norway for supporting the operations of India's Arctic research station Himadri. The MoU being signed today between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will give a new dimension to our space cooperation," PM Modi mentioned.

"Through deeper collaboration in these fields, our scientists will contribute towards understanding climate change, protecting fragile ecosystems and securing humanity's future. India and Norway's Green Strategic Partnership will benefit the entire world," he added.