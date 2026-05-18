Punjab Police Bust Fake Currency Module Four Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Dealing a major blow to the circulation of fake currency, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Patiala (CI unit in Malerkotla has busted a module with the arrest of four individuals and recovered counterfeit currency of 5.50 lakh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Nazar Khan, a resident of Malerkotla; Raj Mohammad, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur; Mukhtiyar Singh, alias Gurjit Singh, a resident of in Jind in Haryana; and Asif Ali, a resident of Malerkotla.

DGP Yadav said that all the recovered fake Indian currency notes are in Rs 500 denomination. Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused Raj Mohammad already has a criminal background, with one first information report (FIR) related to the NDPS Act registered against him, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish linkages of this network.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (Patiala) Simrat Kaur said that in an operation carried out by the team of the CI Unit Malerkotla, two suspects -- Nazar Khan and Raj Mohammad -- were arrested and Rs 4 lakh fake currency notes were recovered from their possession.

During further investigation, two more accused -- Mukhtiyar Singh and Asif Ali -- were arrested and Rs 1.5 lakh additional fake currency notes were seized from their possession.

She said that more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days as investigation progresses.

In another case, Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab has busted a transnational terror-gangster nexus with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered three illegal pistols -- two.30 bore and one.315 bore -- along with 11 cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Anuraj, alias Gaurav Masih, and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar. Accused Ankush is a habitual offender and was previously booked under an attempt to murder case registered in Goraya.