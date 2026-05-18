IPL 2026: RR Captain Riyan Parag's Viral 'Side Ho Jaa' Incident With Young Kid Sparks Debate (WATCH)

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has found himself at the centre of yet another raging social media storm following a controversial interaction with a young fan amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Parag is already under immense scrutiny for his captaincy following the Royals' sixth loss of the season after defeat to the Delhi Capitals, which further threatened their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. After winning the first four matches of their campaign, RR's momentum has completely derailed, as they have lost six matches in eight outings.

With the playoffs heating up, the timing of this controversy couldn't be worse for the Rajasthan Royals, who desperately need to arrest their current slide if they want to guarantee themselves a spot in the final four.

Also Read: 3 Brutal IPL 2026 Fielding Failures That Proved Dropped Catches Can End Entire Campaigns

Riyan Parag's 'Side Ho Jaa' Incident Goes Viral

As the Rajasthan Royals are already grappling with the severe dip in their on-field campaign, this highly polarised off-field incident involving Riyna Parag has only added immense fuel to the fire.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Riyan Parag was seen walking in the hotel lobby with heavy scrutiny when a young fan broke through the security cordon to approach him for a photograph. The young kid tried to stay close to the RR skipper to capture a quick selfie while Parag was making his way through the crowded lobby.

Visibly focused on moving ahead and surrounded by bouncers, the 24-year-old initially appeared to tell the persistent youngster,“Side ho jaa”. When the youngster continued walk beside him, Riyan Parag decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Meet Riyan Parag > Out of Form since last 7 Years> Scored 250 Runs in 12 Matches in 2026> Attitude like Virat Kohli and performance like Rishabh Pant > Becomes Captain of Rajasthan Royals due to connections over Yashaswi and Jadeja> Moves RR home matches to Assam due to... twitter/Uw5eG6xNg8

- Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) May 18, 2026

Riyan Parag has already been involved in a controversy when he was spotted vaping in the dressing room during the match against the Punjab Kings and was later fined 25% of his match fee, or INR 25 lakh, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) categorised the dressing room infraction as a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, which specifically deals with 'conduct that brings the game into disrepute.'

Riyan Parag's Moment Sparks Social Media Backlash

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag's interaction with a young fan, telling the kid“Side ho jaa” in a viral hotel lobby video, sparked a widespread debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), adding to the off-field controversies surrounding the 24-year-old amid a turbulent IPL 2026 season.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were sharply divided over the incident. Some criticised Parag for showing 'zero love for fans' and 'overacting' when the child tried to take a selfie, while others defended the RR captain, saying athletes deserve personal space and the youngster should not have breached security.

Many highlighted that respect and boundaries matter, regardless of fame, and parents should teach children about appropriate behaviour.

zero love for fans..ye raise kisi ke idol banenge.

- Rebel In Peace ✌ (@RebelinPeaceX) May 18, 2026

wtf is this beggin for photos and autograph cricketers don't owe a thing to anyone and if you are to eager just ask once its enough....anyone kid or adult has no business to breach the security

- RANT SPIDEY (@FunPodcast34100) May 18, 2026

Avoid him why kids are taking selfie he has too much over action skills

- Yougesh (@YogeshGoud62432) May 18, 2026

Abe toh baccha hai toh kya kahi bhi ghus jayega?Inke maa baap hi jaan much dhakka dete hai inheVideo banalo ab koi ruk k sabke saath photo lene ruk gaya toh fir toh hogya kaam

- Ujjwal Pandey (@ujjwal_pan82122) May 18, 2026

When would Indians learn about personal space? They should understand athletes, actors and people from similar profession are also human just like us, enjoy their skills but don't worship.

- An Ordinary Citizen | Tech x Politics (@StackAndState) May 18, 2026

Not a fan of his, but that's not how you can invade someones personal space That child was wrong to do that, may be something parents will teach about boundaries. Simple

- Anti Woke Crusader (@Adarsh_Ashay) May 18, 2026

The real swag of Pan ParagI saw the style of sidelining the child the form is not good, don't even show the attitude, brother you want to have a Kohli-like attitude, hit the runs like Kohli got from connection, will have to earn from respect performance.

- LB Sahani (@araPrince89) May 18, 2026

THE most overrated cricketer in India, if not the world. @rajasthanroyals You might want to protect your investment by replacing this guy! Modi-Malai Bhakt (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@NKudanthai) May 18, 2026

Good, Fans should know that these are Indian cricketers not their bua ke ladke. A safe space should always be maintained. Viserys I (@AksShivam) May 18, 2026

Look at the attitude of Riyan Parag. One little kid came to take a picture with him, but he pushed him away. He is such an arrogant person, i can't understand how he becomes IPL team captain ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal with zero performance twitter/3JrncKMXRw

- TEJASH (@LoyleRohitFan) May 18, 2026

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining two matches against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Riyan Parag has had a moderate season with the bat, amassing 258 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 151.76 in 11 matches.

Also Read: Gavaskar calls Parag's decision to use Ferreira 'a suicidal move'