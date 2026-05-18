Telangana: Warangal Police Parade Rowdy Sheeters On Roads

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) In what is being described as a strong and unusual crackdown on criminal activities, police in Warangal town of Telangana paraded rowdy sheeters on the road on Monday.

The march was conducted from Azam Jahi Mills Colony Police Station to Shivnagar, near the Khila Warangal Tahsildar Office, within the subdivision limits.

Under the scorching sun, Circle Inspector Ramesh, along with Sub-Inspectors, led the rowdy sheeters on foot as part of a strict law enforcement exercise aimed at sending a strong warning to habitual offenders, officials said.

The rowdy sheeters were later bound over before Khila Warangal Tahsildar Iqbal.

With police personnel leading from the front, police jeeps following behind, and rowdy sheeters marching in between, the action conveyed a strong message against criminal activities in the city, officials said.

The unprecedented initiative by Warangal police is being seen as a stern warning designed to instil fear among criminals and strengthen public confidence in policing.

In January, a similar parade was organised by the police in Guntur town, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

About 100 rowdy sheeters and individuals with criminal backgrounds from across the district were called for counselling.

Later, the police organised a public parade through the city with the participants.

They were made to walk barefoot.

Police defended the action because it was conducted to send a strong message against disturbing law and order.

The Guntur District Superintendent of Police had warned that any attempt to disrupt peace would not be tolerated and that no offender would be spared.

He stated that strict action would be taken against crimes involving harassment or assault on women and girls.

However, the public march of habitual offenders triggered controversy.

Civil rights groups had criticised the police.

They argued that parading suspects before trial violates fundamental human rights, infringes on personal dignity, and oversteps the legal bounds of police authority.