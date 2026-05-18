Centre Issues Public Health Advisory On Heatwave, Stresses Adequate Hydration​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Adequate hydration and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight are among key suggestions in a Public Health Advisory on Extreme Heat/Heatwave issued by the Ayush vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.​

The advisory was issued in coordination with the Ministry of Ayush in view of rising temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, the statement said.​

The advisory provides detailed guidance for the general public, vulnerable groups, employers, workers, and participants in mass gatherings and sports events to safeguard themselves against heat stress and heat-related illnesses.​

It emphasises adequate hydration, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, using light cotton clothing, and consuming seasonal fruits and fluids rich in electrolytes.​

The advisory also highlights that infants, children, pregnant women, elderly persons, outdoor workers, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart disease and hypertension are particularly vulnerable during heatwave conditions and require special care and monitoring.​

Special precautions have been advised for workplaces, public gatherings, and outdoor activities, including the provision of shaded rest areas, regular hydration breaks, acclimatisation measures for workers, and awareness-raising about the symptoms of heat stress, said the statement.​

The advisory cautions citizens to remain alert for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as dizziness, headache, nausea, altered mental status, high body temperature, dehydration, seizures, and fainting.​

Heatstroke has been identified as a medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention, and the advisory recommends promptly calling emergency helplines 108/102 in severe cases, the statement said.​

As part of the addendum issued by the Ayush Vertical under DGHS, the advisory also incorporates traditional wellness and preventive measures from various Ayush systems, including Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Unani, and Homoeopathy, to combat heatwave conditions.​

The Ayurveda section recommends cooling dietary practices, the intake of hydrating beverages such as buttermilk, coconut water, and lemon-based drinks, and the use of traditional preparations, including Nimbukaphala Panaka, Amra Prapanaka, and Chincha Panaka, to help regulate body temperature during extreme heat.​

The Siddha and Yoga sections advise adopting cooling refreshments and breathing techniques, such as Sheetali Pranayama and gentle Yoga practices, to maintain thermal comfort and reduce heat stress.​

The Unani system recommends traditional cooling drinks and herbal applications to prevent sunburn and dehydration, while the Homoeopathy section suggests precautionary measures during peak heat hours.​