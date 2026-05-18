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Türkiye Denounces Israeli Action Against Gaza Aid Convoy
(MENAFN) Türkiye strongly criticized Israel on Monday over its interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters, labeling the move as “a new act of piracy.”
In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces targeted the aid convoy while it was attempting to transport humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
“We condemn the intervention carried out by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was formed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and which constitutes a new act of piracy,” the ministry said.
Turkish officials stated that the flotilla included participants from almost 40 different countries, emphasizing that Israel’s “attacks and intimidation policies” would not stop growing international support for Palestinians.
Ankara also urged Israel to stop the operation immediately and release all individuals detained during the incident without conditions.
According to the statement, Turkish authorities are continuing efforts to guarantee the safe return of Turkish nationals who were onboard the vessels, while maintaining close coordination with other countries and carefully following developments.
As stated by reports, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla one vessel at a time while it was traveling toward Gaza. Footage broadcast live from the ships showed the intervention taking place at sea.
According to reports, activists detained during the operation were reportedly moved to a navy vessel described as a “floating prison” before being transported to Ashdod port.
The flotilla organizers called for “safe passage” for the humanitarian mission heading to Gaza and accused Israel of committing “illegal acts of piracy.”
In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces targeted the aid convoy while it was attempting to transport humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
“We condemn the intervention carried out by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was formed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and which constitutes a new act of piracy,” the ministry said.
Turkish officials stated that the flotilla included participants from almost 40 different countries, emphasizing that Israel’s “attacks and intimidation policies” would not stop growing international support for Palestinians.
Ankara also urged Israel to stop the operation immediately and release all individuals detained during the incident without conditions.
According to the statement, Turkish authorities are continuing efforts to guarantee the safe return of Turkish nationals who were onboard the vessels, while maintaining close coordination with other countries and carefully following developments.
As stated by reports, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla one vessel at a time while it was traveling toward Gaza. Footage broadcast live from the ships showed the intervention taking place at sea.
According to reports, activists detained during the operation were reportedly moved to a navy vessel described as a “floating prison” before being transported to Ashdod port.
The flotilla organizers called for “safe passage” for the humanitarian mission heading to Gaza and accused Israel of committing “illegal acts of piracy.”
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