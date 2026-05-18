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ILO Says Escalating Mideast Tensions Could Damage Global Employment
(MENAFN) The International Labor Organization warned on Monday that the continuing crisis in the Middle East is placing growing pressure on labor markets across the world, putting millions of jobs at risk, lowering wages, and worsening workplace conditions well beyond the affected region.
According to a newly released report, rising energy prices, interruptions to transportation and trade routes, supply chain difficulties, declining tourism activity, and restrictions linked to migration are already creating economic strain internationally. The organization cautioned that these effects could become more severe if the conflict persists.
The report projected that if oil prices climb roughly 50% higher than their average levels recorded in early 2026, total global working hours may shrink by 0.5% in 2026 and by 1.1% in 2027. This would equal the loss of around 14 million full-time jobs next year and nearly 38 million the year after.
It also estimated that real labor income worldwide could decrease by 1.1% in 2026 and 3% in 2027, translating into global income losses of about $1.1 trillion and $3 trillion.
Sangheon Lee, chief economist at the ILO and the writer of the report, said the crisis was becoming “a slow-moving and potentially long-lasting shock” for workers worldwide.
As stated in the report, Arab countries and economies in the Asia-Pacific region face the greatest vulnerability because of their dependence on Gulf energy supplies, regional trade corridors, and labor migration networks.
The findings suggested that under a scenario involving major escalation, working hours in Arab States could fall by up to 10.2%, surpassing the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report further noted that labor migration toward Gulf nations has slowed considerably since the conflict intensified, while remittance transfers to countries in South and Southeast Asia are beginning to weaken.
The ILO urged governments to adopt crisis-response measures focused on protecting employment, including expanded safeguards for informal laborers, migrants, refugees, and small businesses.
According to a newly released report, rising energy prices, interruptions to transportation and trade routes, supply chain difficulties, declining tourism activity, and restrictions linked to migration are already creating economic strain internationally. The organization cautioned that these effects could become more severe if the conflict persists.
The report projected that if oil prices climb roughly 50% higher than their average levels recorded in early 2026, total global working hours may shrink by 0.5% in 2026 and by 1.1% in 2027. This would equal the loss of around 14 million full-time jobs next year and nearly 38 million the year after.
It also estimated that real labor income worldwide could decrease by 1.1% in 2026 and 3% in 2027, translating into global income losses of about $1.1 trillion and $3 trillion.
Sangheon Lee, chief economist at the ILO and the writer of the report, said the crisis was becoming “a slow-moving and potentially long-lasting shock” for workers worldwide.
As stated in the report, Arab countries and economies in the Asia-Pacific region face the greatest vulnerability because of their dependence on Gulf energy supplies, regional trade corridors, and labor migration networks.
The findings suggested that under a scenario involving major escalation, working hours in Arab States could fall by up to 10.2%, surpassing the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report further noted that labor migration toward Gulf nations has slowed considerably since the conflict intensified, while remittance transfers to countries in South and Southeast Asia are beginning to weaken.
The ILO urged governments to adopt crisis-response measures focused on protecting employment, including expanded safeguards for informal laborers, migrants, refugees, and small businesses.
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