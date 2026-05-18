Delhi Assembly Speaker Nominates 3 Mlas To DJB​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday that three legislators have been nominated to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to strengthen its functioning and improve responsiveness to the public.​

“MLA Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar has been nominated as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, while MLA Manoj Kumar Shokeen from Nangloi Jat and MLA Ajay Kumar Mahawar from Ghonda have been nominated as Members of the Board respectively,” said the Speaker.​

An order to this effect has been issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the statement said.​

Expressing confidence in the newly-nominated representatives, Gupta said their public experience and institutional understanding would contribute meaningfully to strengthening the DJB's functioning and improving responsiveness to public concerns.​

Gupta added that sustained policy attention, coordinated governance, and active public participation would remain essential in building a more water-secure and environmentally resilient Delhi in the years ahead.​

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the city's water management plan for the summer months, stressing a smooth, balanced supply and long-term solutions to the shortage.​

At a meeting held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of key water-related projects, directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand, an official statement said.​

She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.​

"Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages," the Chief Minister said.​

The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.​

Highlighting preparedness for the summer, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain a smooth and balanced supply.​

All major water treatment plants -- Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana, and Dwarka -- have been directed to operate at peak capacity.​