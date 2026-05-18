Trump Tells Brazil And Paraguay To Bring Venezuela Back Into Mercosur
|Country
|Position on Venezuela return
|Brazil (Lula)
|In favour; Lula agreed at March 22 meeting
|Paraguay (Peña)
|In favour; US-aligned, holding rotating presidency
|Argentina (Milei)
|Opposed;“will hold off as long as possible”
|Uruguay
|Pending official position
|Bolivia
|Pending official position
|Venezuela (Rodríguez)
|Recognised by Brazil and Paraguay
|Mercosur summit (Asunción)
|July 30, 2026
|Suspension period
|2016-present
The Trump position on Venezuela is regime change followed by normalisation. The Maduro arrest delivered the regime-change leg; the Mercosur reintegration delivers normalisation. Washington benefits in three ways. It legitimises the Delcy Rodríguez transition without requiring election certification by the OAS. It re-anchors Venezuelan oil and mining flows inside a regional framework Washington increasingly influences through Paraguay and the Milei administration. And it removes the diplomatic isolation argument Caracas previously used to refuse reform.
The Lula calculus is parallel but distinct. Brazilian diplomacy has long argued that isolating Venezuela failed to produce reform and re-engagement is the only available lever. The political cost is real: Lula links Brazilian leadership capital to Caracas's rehabilitation in a context where most observers view the Delcy Rodríguez transition with scepticism. The benefits include bilateral trade restoration, energy-sector coordination, and Brazilian influence over post-Maduro Venezuelan economic reconstruction.What investors and analysts watch
-
July 30 Asunción summit. Whether Peña formally invites Venezuela. The invitation itself is symbolic; full reinstatement requires unanimous consent.
Argentina's holding pattern. How long Milei can sustain the opposition position given his broader US alignment.
PDVSA debt. The Mercosur financial entanglement remains unresolved; reintegration discussions must address legacy obligations.
Mercosur-EU agreement. Venezuela's reentry complicates the long-pending European ratification path, particularly with Brussels watchful of regional democratic standards.
The Alex Saab deportation context sits in our Saab deportation readout. Lula's Washington Post interview is in our WaPo interview analysis. The UBS read on Brazil sits in our UBS Bassan analysis. The Brazil mafia threat sits in our mafia threat analysis.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Brazil at the Mercy of Its Mafias as 88 Factions Now Span Every State UBS Brazil Chief Says Global Chaos Now Favours Brazilian Markets The Man Who Tried to Sell Brazil: Inside the Salim Mattar Story
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment