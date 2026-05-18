403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ryanair Assesses Jet Fuel Market
(MENAFN) Reviewing the worldwide aviation fuel shortage, which has surged considerably due to persistent unrest across the Middle East, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary stated: "Europe remains relatively well supplied with jet-fuel, with significant volumes sourced from West Africa, the Americas and Norway."
O’Leary explained on Monday that the ongoing clashes in the Middle East have generated financial unpredictability, while uncertainty continues over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, the situation has left global energy markets under pressure and created concerns throughout the airline sector.
Highlighting the sharp escalation in aviation fuel costs, he noted that international spot prices for jet fuel have climbed beyond $150 per barrel. He added that Ryanair’s cautious fuel-hedging approach is expected to protect the company’s profits despite the current turbulence in oil markets.
The airline group also recorded solid financial growth during the opening quarter of 2026. O’Leary reported that total group income advanced by 11% to €15.54 billion ($18 billion). He further mentioned that scheduled-flight revenue jumped 14% to €10.56 billion, supported by a 4% rise in passenger traffic alongside fares that were 10% higher.
O’Leary explained on Monday that the ongoing clashes in the Middle East have generated financial unpredictability, while uncertainty continues over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, the situation has left global energy markets under pressure and created concerns throughout the airline sector.
Highlighting the sharp escalation in aviation fuel costs, he noted that international spot prices for jet fuel have climbed beyond $150 per barrel. He added that Ryanair’s cautious fuel-hedging approach is expected to protect the company’s profits despite the current turbulence in oil markets.
The airline group also recorded solid financial growth during the opening quarter of 2026. O’Leary reported that total group income advanced by 11% to €15.54 billion ($18 billion). He further mentioned that scheduled-flight revenue jumped 14% to €10.56 billion, supported by a 4% rise in passenger traffic alongside fares that were 10% higher.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment