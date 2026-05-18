Svitolina Leads WTA Rankings Surge After Italian Open Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Elina Svitolina capped a remarkable fortnight for Ukrainian tennis by capturing the Italian Open title in Rome, completing a sweep of the 2026 clay-court WTA 1000 events for her country after Marta Kostyuk lifted the Madrid crown earlier this month.

The 31-year-old Svitolina returned to the top tier of women's tennis with her third career title in Rome, having previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2018. It marked her 20th singles trophy overall and her biggest achievement since returning to the tour following maternity leave in 2023.

Her path to the title was especially impressive. Svitolina defeated three of the world's top four players in consecutive matches, overcoming Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, and Coco Gauff in the championship match. The run pushed her three places up the rankings to World No. 7.

A major talking point from the latest rankings update was the historic rise of Sorana Cirstea, who became the oldest player in WTA history to break into the Top 20 for the first time following her standout campaign in Rome. The 36-year-old Romanian climbed nine places to World No. 18 after a whirlwind run to the semi-finals at the Italian Open, where she stunned reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round for her first victory over a top-ranked player in her career.

Cirstea's rise marked a remarkable turnaround in what she has already confirmed will be the final season of her career. After struggling with plantar fasciitis surgery that dropped her ranking to No. 169 last year, she has compiled an impressive 25-8 record in 2026 and also claimed a title on home soil in Cluj-Napoca earlier this season.

Karolina Muchova also re-entered the Top 10 following a strong opening half of the year. The Czech star climbed to No. 10 after title-winning success in Doha, a runner-up finish in Stuttgart, and deep runs in Brisbane and Miami.

Clay-court specialist Anastasia Potapova continued her rapid rise, jumping from No. 38 to No. 28 after another productive month on the surface. Potapova has now won 14 matches on clay this season and returns to the Top 30 for the first time since March 2024.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko also climbed back into the Top 30 after a quarter-final appearance in Rome, moving up seven places to No. 29.

Elsewhere, Zeynep Sonmez set a national record by rising to a career-high No. 59, becoming the highest-ranked Turkish woman in WTA history. Meanwhile, Czech youngster Nikola Bartunkova enjoyed the biggest jump inside the Top 100, soaring 29 spots to No. 65 after reaching the fourth round in Rome as a lucky loser.