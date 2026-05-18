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Japan Confirms Commitment to UN-Led Multilateralism
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated on Monday that Tokyo’s dedication to multilateral cooperation under the leadership of the United Nations remains steadfast during talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tokyo.
Guterres commended Japan for its contributions to development assistance and efforts toward nuclear non-proliferation, highlighting that the nation’s moral influence is "extremely important" at the present time, according to a media outlet.
The UN secretary-general is currently on an official visit to Japan scheduled from Sunday through Wednesday.
Earlier on Monday, Guterres addressed participants at an event titled Celebrating 70: Japan-UN Cooperation, Expo 2025 & the Future of Multilateralism, where he again underlined the significance of international cooperation through multilateral frameworks.
He emphasized the necessity of demonstrating multilateralism through practical measures that directly benefit people, while also stressing the value of effective communication, strategic partnerships, and collaborative efforts in shaping the future.
"The future of multilateralism will be secured by courage, reform and delivery. It will require institutions that reflect today’s world, not the world of eighty years ago. It will require financing that matches ambitions," Guterres said.
"It will require reforming global institutions — including the UN Security Council and the global financial architecture," Guterres said, adding: "This is fundamental to enhance effectiveness and legitimacy in addressing today’s complex and multipolar world."
Guterres commended Japan for its contributions to development assistance and efforts toward nuclear non-proliferation, highlighting that the nation’s moral influence is "extremely important" at the present time, according to a media outlet.
The UN secretary-general is currently on an official visit to Japan scheduled from Sunday through Wednesday.
Earlier on Monday, Guterres addressed participants at an event titled Celebrating 70: Japan-UN Cooperation, Expo 2025 & the Future of Multilateralism, where he again underlined the significance of international cooperation through multilateral frameworks.
He emphasized the necessity of demonstrating multilateralism through practical measures that directly benefit people, while also stressing the value of effective communication, strategic partnerships, and collaborative efforts in shaping the future.
"The future of multilateralism will be secured by courage, reform and delivery. It will require institutions that reflect today’s world, not the world of eighty years ago. It will require financing that matches ambitions," Guterres said.
"It will require reforming global institutions — including the UN Security Council and the global financial architecture," Guterres said, adding: "This is fundamental to enhance effectiveness and legitimacy in addressing today’s complex and multipolar world."
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