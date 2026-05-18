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Meloni Urges EU to Expand Fiscal Flexibility During Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on the European Union to widen fiscal flexibility measures related to the ongoing energy crisis, warning that Italy’s involvement in the SAFE program could be threatened if current rules remain unchanged.
According to reports, Meloni made the appeal in a letter sent to Ursula von der Leyen, arguing that exemptions under the EU Stability Pact currently granted for defense spending should also apply to energy-related expenditures.
“The Stability Pact exemption for defense must be extended to energy crisis spending, or Italy’s activation of the SAFE program is at risk,” Meloni wrote.
She said mounting energy costs and continuing geopolitical instability are making it increasingly difficult for governments to justify participation in the SAFE mechanism without broader financial exemptions.
Meloni also expressed confidence that European officials would recognize the urgency of the matter.
“I am certain that the Commission will understand the scope and urgency of this request,” she stated.
The European Commission responded by saying its stance on the issue has not changed.
“Our position has not changed,” a Commission spokesperson said, adding that the EU had already provided member states with “a range of options available to them to address the current energy crisis.”
According to the spokesperson, the Commission is not currently considering activation of the National Escape Clause.
EU officials also confirmed they had received Meloni’s letter but declined to discuss its contents in further detail.
“Regarding fiscal flexibility in the energy sector, the focus right now is on fully exploiting the EU funding already available, which is truly substantial,” the spokesperson said.
The Commission added that it continues to monitor developments closely and remains prepared to respond if necessary, including through the use of existing flexibility measures.
According to reports, Meloni made the appeal in a letter sent to Ursula von der Leyen, arguing that exemptions under the EU Stability Pact currently granted for defense spending should also apply to energy-related expenditures.
“The Stability Pact exemption for defense must be extended to energy crisis spending, or Italy’s activation of the SAFE program is at risk,” Meloni wrote.
She said mounting energy costs and continuing geopolitical instability are making it increasingly difficult for governments to justify participation in the SAFE mechanism without broader financial exemptions.
Meloni also expressed confidence that European officials would recognize the urgency of the matter.
“I am certain that the Commission will understand the scope and urgency of this request,” she stated.
The European Commission responded by saying its stance on the issue has not changed.
“Our position has not changed,” a Commission spokesperson said, adding that the EU had already provided member states with “a range of options available to them to address the current energy crisis.”
According to the spokesperson, the Commission is not currently considering activation of the National Escape Clause.
EU officials also confirmed they had received Meloni’s letter but declined to discuss its contents in further detail.
“Regarding fiscal flexibility in the energy sector, the focus right now is on fully exploiting the EU funding already available, which is truly substantial,” the spokesperson said.
The Commission added that it continues to monitor developments closely and remains prepared to respond if necessary, including through the use of existing flexibility measures.
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