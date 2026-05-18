Govee Moments Limited / Key word(s): Product Launch

Govee Introduces the TV Backlight 3 With the Highest-Resolution 4MP Dual-Camera and First Hybrid Glass-Plastic Lens

18.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, today announced the Govee TV Backlight 3, the first TV backlight to achieve 4-million-pixel resolving power through an industry-first hybrid glass-plastic dual-camera lens. For movie lovers, sports fans, and anyone who wants to turn their living room into an immersive home cinema, the TV Backlight 3 brings cinema-grade color accuracy to a broader audience.



Industry-Highest 4-Million-Pixel Resolving Power, Powered by an Industry-First Hybrid Glass-Plastic Dual-Camera Lens The TV Backlight 3 achieves 4-million-pixel resolving power - the highest in the TV backlight category - thanks to a proprietary hybrid glass-plastic (1G+3P) dual-camera lens, an industry first. The advanced lens architecture combines glass transmittance with precise plastic refraction, reducing chromatic aberration and distortion for sharper edges and cleaner details. An expanded red-spectrum IR filter enhances warm-tone sensitivity for accurate detection of reds and ambient warm hues. Paired with a high signal-to-noise 1080p image sensor operating at 30fps, the system captures cleaner shadows, less noise, and stronger contrast-enabling real-time ambient light tracking, from sunset to twilight. AI Intelligent Multi-Zone Color Mapping The TV Backlight 3 divides the screen into up to 24 independent zones, each analyzing and reproducing its corresponding section. The result is a layered, natural ambient glow that feels like the picture is flowing beyond the edges of the display. Govee AI content filters automatically adapt to what's playing - moody and restrained for thrillers, vibrant and dynamic for animation, soft and warm for documentaries - so the atmosphere always matches the moment. High-Density RGBWIC Light Strip With Professional Color Algorithms The TV Backlight 3 features high-density RGBWIC LEDs with a dedicated white channel for richer, more natural colors than standard RGB, and at 60 LEDs per meter, enables smooth transitions without visible breaks. Professional color algorithms (Gamma calibration, white-light blending) ensure accurate colors across brightness levels and boost low-saturation hues for a vivid screen extension. Whole-Room Immersive Lighting and Seamless Smart Home Control With the Govee Home App, users can unlock hundreds of preset scenes, enjoy DreamView synchronization across up to 10 Govee devices for an immersive lighting experience. The TV Backlight 3 is fully compatible with Matter and integrates seamlessly with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Pricing & Availability The Govee TV Backlight 3 is available starting May 18, 2026 on Amazon and Govee.

TV Backlight 3 for 55"–65" TVs - €149.99 TV Backlight 3 for 75"–85" TVs - €169.99 About Govee Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful" and pushing the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee. Photo -



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