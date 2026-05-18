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Palestinian Sources Report New Settler Attacks in West Bank
(MENAFN) Palestinian sources said Monday that Israeli settlers carried out new attacks in the occupied West Bank, including setting fire to a sheep enclosure in Hebron, damaging olive trees near Ramallah, and harassing Palestinian children on their way to school.
According to anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra, armed settlers attacked the home of a Palestinian resident in the Wadi al-Rakhim area of Hebron while under the protection of Israeli forces.
Makhamra said the attackers burned a sheep pen and a traditional taboon oven used for baking bread. The homeowner reportedly suffered burns to his hand while attempting to extinguish the fire.
In eastern Ramallah, the Bedouin rights organization Al-Baidar said settlers cut down several olive trees in the town of Taybeh in what it described as another attack targeting Palestinian land and agricultural property.
The group also stated that settlers entered the Abu Faza al-Kaabneh community east of Taybeh and intimidated children while they were heading to school.
According to a report issued by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settler attacks supported by Israeli forces have resulted in the uprooting, destruction, or poisoning of 4,414 olive trees, particularly in areas including Hebron, Ramallah, al-Bireh, Nablus, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.
Official Palestinian figures cited in reports say that since October 2023, violence involving Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank has killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured approximately 12,245 others, and led to nearly 23,000 arrests.
According to anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra, armed settlers attacked the home of a Palestinian resident in the Wadi al-Rakhim area of Hebron while under the protection of Israeli forces.
Makhamra said the attackers burned a sheep pen and a traditional taboon oven used for baking bread. The homeowner reportedly suffered burns to his hand while attempting to extinguish the fire.
In eastern Ramallah, the Bedouin rights organization Al-Baidar said settlers cut down several olive trees in the town of Taybeh in what it described as another attack targeting Palestinian land and agricultural property.
The group also stated that settlers entered the Abu Faza al-Kaabneh community east of Taybeh and intimidated children while they were heading to school.
According to a report issued by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settler attacks supported by Israeli forces have resulted in the uprooting, destruction, or poisoning of 4,414 olive trees, particularly in areas including Hebron, Ramallah, al-Bireh, Nablus, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.
Official Palestinian figures cited in reports say that since October 2023, violence involving Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank has killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured approximately 12,245 others, and led to nearly 23,000 arrests.
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