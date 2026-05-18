Healthcare Architecture Market To Reach USD 15.42 Billion By 2035 Amid Rising Demand For Modern Medical Infrastructure SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Healthcare Architecture Market size was valued at USD 9.06 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.46% during 2026-2035.

Analysis of the Healthcare Architecture Market highlights the increasing need for state-of-the-art and versatile healthcare facilities throughout the world. The mounting stress on the healthcare industry to update outdated hospital facilities, incorporate cutting-edge technology, and increase operational efficiency has led to increased investments in healthcare architecture.









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The U.S. Healthcare Architecture Market is projected to grow from USD 2.109 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.589 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.46%.

The U.S. remains among the most progressive countries when it comes to architecture in the healthcare sector owing to persistent upgrades in terms of modernization of hospitals, expansion of outpatient facilities, as well as replacement of outdated healthcare facilities that were erected many decades ago.

The Europe Healthcare Architecture Market is estimated to be USD 2.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.32 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.05% during 2026–2035.

Europe is a highly matured technical market in the healthcare architecture segment due to programs for upgrading public hospitals within EU member countries, hospital building under public-private partnerships especially in the UK and France, and increasing investments in private healthcare facilities in Central and Eastern Europe.

Rising Demand for Modernized Healthcare Facility Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth Globally

The major driving force behind the structure-based growth of the Healthcare Architecture Market is the inexorable trend in the demographic evolution of humanity toward becoming an elderly population that will have a massive increase in demand for healthcare services and specialized healthcare structures. According to the WHO estimate, there will be 2.1 billion people aged 60 years and above by 2050, putting immense pressure on health organizations all over the world to expand their services, which includes not only the addition of healthcare units but the replacement of old units as well.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Project Type

The new construction type captured the highest market share in 2025 due to heavy investment in constructing hospitals, outpatient care facilities, and expansion of health infrastructure worldwide. The renovation and expansion project type will dominate market growth over the forecast period driven by growing demand to renovate aging hospital facilities and incorporate clinical innovations in existing healthcare facilities.

By Facility Type

Hospitals had the largest market share in 2025, due to the high requirement of infrastructure, sophisticated clinical design, and heavy financial investment involved in such projects. The ambulatory surgical centers type is expected to post the fastest growth driven by the transition towards economical outpatient care and growing patient preference towards surgery centers.

By End User

Public healthcare infrastructure enjoyed the largest market share in 2025 due to the presence of numerous hospital construction and modernization projects funded by the government. Private healthcare infrastructure is likely to exhibit significant growth driven by the expansion of hospitals into specialized and outpatient care.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Healthcare Architecture Market in terms of market revenue share accounting for around 28.69% of the market in 2025. Factors such as the presence of superior healthcare infrastructure facilities, hospital replacements, and robust capital expenditures in the region have helped the region lead the market. The presence of leading healthcare architecture firms, along with strict regulations on healthcare constructions, will further drive the growth of the healthcare architecture market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate among all other regions in the healthcare architecture market during the forecast period due to the rapid developments of healthcare infrastructure in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:



June 2023: HOK finalized the design of a 264-bed hospital for USD 920 million in Michigan, incorporating private inpatient rooms convertible to intensive care space, scheduled to open in 2025 as a landmark patient-centred facility design. June 2023: CannonDesign announced completion of the expanded emergency department at the University of Chicago, adding 41,000 square feet of new capacity to the existing 35,000 square feet facility to increase patient volume and improve care flow.

Major Healthcare Architecture Market Companies Listed in the Report are



HDR Inc.

HKS Inc.

Perkins and Will

NBBJ

CannonDesign

Stantec Inc.

HOK Group Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

SmithGroup JJR

Gensler

Hammel Green and Abrahamson (HGA)

ZGF Architects LLP

AECOM

Medical Facilities Corporation

G2 Architecture

Page Southerland Page LLP

Robert AM Stern Architects

Orbis International

RKW Architektur GMP Architekten

Healthcare Architecture Market Key Segments

By Project Type



New Construction Renovation and Expansion

By Facility Type



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Long-Term Care Facilities Others

By End-User



Public Private

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand global investment trends in hospital construction, modernization projects, and healthcare facility expansion programs across developed and emerging markets.

HOSPITAL MODERNIZATION & RENOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the scale of ageing healthcare infrastructure replacement and renovation activities driving demand for healthcare architecture services globally.

SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE BUILDING ANALYSIS – helps you identify the adoption of green building certifications, energy-efficient healthcare designs, and net-zero infrastructure initiatives across healthcare systems.

AMBULATORY CARE FACILITY EXPANSION TRACKER – helps you assess the rapid development of ambulatory surgical centers, outpatient clinics, and specialty care facilities as healthcare delivery shifts toward outpatient models.

DIGITAL HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE INTEGRATION – helps you uncover how telehealth systems, smart building technologies, and digital healthcare solutions are influencing modern healthcare facility planning and architectural design. REGIONAL HEALTHCARE CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze country-level healthcare infrastructure projects, public-private investment initiatives, and regional demand trends shaping the future of healthcare architecture globally.

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Healthcare Architecture Market Report Scope