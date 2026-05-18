BOS Expands RFID Division To Israel's Defense Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LEZION, Israel, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial, and retail sectors, today announced a strategic initiative to expand its RFID division beyond its current retail focus to Israel's defense sector.

“Our RFID division has historically concentrated on the retail market, which has been significantly impacted by the ongoing conflict since 2023,” said Eyal Cohen, BOS CEO.“We have identified the defense sector as a strategic growth avenue offering greater resilience and stability - consistent with trends we have already observed in our Supply Chain and Intelligent Robotics divisions. To execute on this, we have engaged a specialized consulting firm led by IDF veterans with hands-on experience managing defense procurement. We view this move as part of a broader strategy to diversify our RFID customer base, and we expect it to gradually broaden our offering, ultimately yielding measurable growth in 2027.”

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:



Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit .

For additional information, contact:

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925

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Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, among others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up with or stay ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.