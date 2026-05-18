Trinity Investments And Hotelplanner Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trinity's hotel and resort portfolio to leverage HotelPlanner's AI-powered distribution platform; HotelPlanner names Trinity a priority owner in its distribution system

MIAMI and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Investments (“Trinity”), a private real estate investment firm focused on hotels and resorts, and HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company, today announced a strategic distribution partnership. Under the partnership, hotels and resorts in Trinity's portfolio will leverage HotelPlanner's proprietary artificial intelligence reservation agents, gig-economy reservations network, and group sales technology.

The partnership advances both companies' shared focus on operational excellence and technology-driven innovation in hospitality. HotelPlanner's platform will support Trinity's Strategic Operations team in driving group sales, individual online bookings, and direct-to-consumer booking experiences powered by AI chat across Trinity's portfolio.

“At a time when technology is reshaping every aspect of hotel operations, we are excited to partner with HotelPlanner to advance innovation in distribution, group sales, and the guest experience across our portfolio,” said Sean Hehir, Managing Partner, President and CEO of Trinity Investments.“HotelPlanner's AI-driven platform and global reservations network complement our Strategic Operations team's focus on operational excellence at the asset level.”

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with one of the most respected institutional owners of hotels and resorts in the world,” said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HotelPlanner.“Trinity's commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation aligns with HotelPlanner's mission to deliver superior distribution outcomes for our hotel partners and their guests.”

HotelPlanner's technology drives group sales, individual online sales, and direct-to-consumer conversational commerce sales via a 7,000-strong gig economy call center and AI reservation agents. Last year, HotelPlanner's technology distributed over US$2 billion in hotel rooms.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company combining proprietary artificial intelligence with a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings, with enduring partnerships across global hotel chains, online travel agencies, corporations, sporting organizations, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes HotelPlanner, Lucid Travel, Eventsquid, and TicketPlanner.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a global hospitality investment platform with a 30-year track record of acquiring, repositioning, and operating high-quality lodging assets in world-class markets. The firm is headquartered in Miami with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Honolulu, and has deployed more than $10 billion across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan. Trinity's strategy leverages deep sector expertise, long-standing brand and operating relationships, and a disciplined, hands-on approach to value creation. For more information, please visit . For updates on Trinity's investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn at .

Media Contacts

HotelPlanner: Tim Gunstone, Chief Communications Officer |...

Trinity Investments: Prosek Partners | Email:...