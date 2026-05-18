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Brazil At The Mercy Of Its Mafias As 88 Factions Now Span Every State


2026-05-18 09:00:36
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts

- The scale: Brazilian intelligence agency Dipen (Diretoria de Inteligência Penitenciária) has mapped at least 88 criminal factions operating with mafia-style structures. All 27 federal states have organised-crime presence. Roughly 19% of Brazilians live in neighbourhoods with faction or militia activity.

- The expansion: The Comando Vermelho expanded from 128 to 286 municipalities between 2023 and 2025. The PCC is reported to operate in 24 countries. Both are establishing significant European footprint, particularly in Portugal.

- The Estadão framing: The newspaper's weekend editorial described Brazil as“at the mercy of the mafias,” arguing that the state response remains reactive while the factions have moved from territorial control into infiltration of bus contracts, fuel distribution, gold trade, and public-sector procurement.

- The Lula response: The federal government launched the R$11.1 billion ($2 billion)“Brasil Contra o Crime Organizado” programme on May 12, 2026, targeting prison security, border enforcement, and financial asphyxiation of criminal networks.

- The 2026 electoral test: Datafolha shows public security as voters' third-highest priority. The same poll shows the Lula government rated weakest on security. Right-wing governors have organised a“Consórcio da Paz” alliance to centre the issue.

The territorial map of Brazilian organised crime is no longer a debate. The numbers are documented, the geographic spread is measured, and institutional infiltration is reaching contracts, transport, and fuel. The question is whether the federal response in 2026 catches up with three decades of compounding criminal capacity, or whether the elections measure the gap.

What 88 factions actually means

The mapping comes from the Diretoria de Inteligência Penitenciária inside the Ministry of Justice. The intelligence document, leaked at the end of 2024, identifies 88 organised criminal groups operating with characteristics comparable to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV), Brazil's two best-known factions. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that all 27 Brazilian states, including the Federal District, host faction activity. Brazilian Public Security Forum surveys show 19% of the national population lives in neighbourhoods with measurable faction or militia presence.

The Comando Vermelho's documented expansion captures the trajectory. The group operated in 128 Brazilian municipalities in 2023; by 2025 the count was 286. The pattern is interiorisation: factions have moved out of the Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo metropolitan cores into smaller cities, logistical hubs, and resource-rich regions of the Northeast and Centre-West.

From street control to contracts

The structural change Estadão's editorial isolated is not territorial. It is institutional. São Paulo prosecutor Lincoln Gakiya of the GAECO organised-crime task force has documented PCC penetration of city bus contracts: the operators Transwolff and UPBus, both alleged in court filings to be PCC-linked, received R$5.3 billion from the São Paulo prefecture between 2015 and 2025. Their networks carry roughly 30 million passengers per year. The August 2025 Carbono Oculto operation, the largest organised-crime action in Brazilian history, blocked R$1 billion in assets and exposed a PCC scheme using fuel distribution to launder drug-trafficking revenue through Paranaguá port.

The state response in numbers
Indicator Reading
Mapped factions (Dipen) 88
Brazilian states with faction activity All 27
CV municipalities 2023 → 2025 128 → 286
Population near faction activity ~19%
Brazil Contra o Crime Organizado plan R$11.1 billion ($2 billion)
PCC-linked SP bus contracts (2015-2025) R$5.3 billion
Brazil homicide-solve rate 39% (vs Santa Catarina 77%)
SP police-killings as share of homicides 21.7% (2024)
The Trump terrorist-classification question

The Trump administration has signalled intent to classify the PCC and Comando Vermelho as foreign terrorist organisations under US law. The May 7 White House meeting between Trump and Lula included the question, though Lula publicly said the two did not discuss the classification directly. Brazilian prosecutors led by Gakiya warn against the move on jurisdictional grounds: a US designation would allow Washington to treat Brazilian public security as a national-security matter, potentially authorising covert or military operations on Brazilian soil. Gakiya's position is that PCC and CV are mafia-style criminal groups, not terrorist networks.

What investors and analysts watch
    R$11.1 billion plan execution. The Brasil Contra o Crime Organizado plan's effective disbursement and concrete prison reforms will determine if the federal lever shifts from announcement to outcome before October. Carbono Oculto follow-through. The fuel-laundering investigation's expansion into adjacent sectors (cement, mining, real estate) tests whether financial asphyxiation can scale. Consórcio da Paz coalition. Right-wing governors (Tarcísio in São Paulo, Caiado in Goiás, Zema in Minas, Castro in Rio) are positioning security as the 2026 campaign frame. US terrorist designation. Whether Washington proceeds with the PCC/CV classification, and whether Lula's diplomatic management contains the sovereignty exposure.
Connected Coverage

The Datafolha priority-area poll sits in our Datafolha readout. The UBS read on Brazil's investor positioning is in our UBS Bassan analysis. Lula's Washington Post interview is in our WaPo readout. The methanol supply-chain shock is in our methanol shock analysis.

Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.

Read More from The Rio Times

    UBS Brazil Chief Says Global Chaos Now Favours Brazilian Markets The Man Who Tried to Sell Brazil: Inside the Salim Mattar Story São Paulo Daily Brief for Monday, May 18, 2026
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The Rio Times

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