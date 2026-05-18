Brazil At The Mercy Of Its Mafias As 88 Factions Now Span Every State
|Indicator
|Reading
|Mapped factions (Dipen)
|88
|Brazilian states with faction activity
|All 27
|CV municipalities 2023 → 2025
|128 → 286
|Population near faction activity
|~19%
|Brazil Contra o Crime Organizado plan
|R$11.1 billion ($2 billion)
|PCC-linked SP bus contracts (2015-2025)
|R$5.3 billion
|Brazil homicide-solve rate
|39% (vs Santa Catarina 77%)
|SP police-killings as share of homicides
|21.7% (2024)
The Trump administration has signalled intent to classify the PCC and Comando Vermelho as foreign terrorist organisations under US law. The May 7 White House meeting between Trump and Lula included the question, though Lula publicly said the two did not discuss the classification directly. Brazilian prosecutors led by Gakiya warn against the move on jurisdictional grounds: a US designation would allow Washington to treat Brazilian public security as a national-security matter, potentially authorising covert or military operations on Brazilian soil. Gakiya's position is that PCC and CV are mafia-style criminal groups, not terrorist networks.What investors and analysts watch
-
R$11.1 billion plan execution. The Brasil Contra o Crime Organizado plan's effective disbursement and concrete prison reforms will determine if the federal lever shifts from announcement to outcome before October.
Carbono Oculto follow-through. The fuel-laundering investigation's expansion into adjacent sectors (cement, mining, real estate) tests whether financial asphyxiation can scale.
Consórcio da Paz coalition. Right-wing governors (Tarcísio in São Paulo, Caiado in Goiás, Zema in Minas, Castro in Rio) are positioning security as the 2026 campaign frame.
US terrorist designation. Whether Washington proceeds with the PCC/CV classification, and whether Lula's diplomatic management contains the sovereignty exposure.
The Datafolha priority-area poll sits in our Datafolha readout. The UBS read on Brazil's investor positioning is in our UBS Bassan analysis. Lula's Washington Post interview is in our WaPo readout. The methanol supply-chain shock is in our methanol shock analysis.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.
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