Sikkim CM Walks To Official Event As State Rolls Out Fuel-Saving Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 18 (IANS) In a symbolic yet strong message on fuel-saving, minimising unnecessary expenses and responsible governance, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday walked nearly 14 minutes from his official residence at Mintokgang to Manan Kendra to attend an official function, coinciding with the state government's formal rollout of measures related to conservation of fuel.

The move comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for disciplined governance, efficient utilisation of public resources and economic prudence.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister's decision to walk instead of using an official convoy was intended to demonstrate that measures related to fuel savings must begin with leadership and personal conduct rather than remain limited to administrative directives.

The statement said Tamang had similarly attended the Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan couple of days ago on foot and interacted with citizens during the commute.

“The gesture was not merely symbolic, but a strong and inspiring message to the people of Sikkim that leadership must begin with personal discipline and action,” the government said.

As part of the new measures, the state government has announced a 50 per cent reduction in the Chief Minister's motorcade.

Odd-even vehicle regulations will also be implemented for both government and private vehicles, while taxis and emergency services will remain exempted.

The Home Department had already issued a notification regarding the measures on May 14.

Government departments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings and other state institutions have been directed to ensure efficient utilisation of government assets and minimise fuel consumption.

Officials and government employees have also been encouraged to use public transport wherever possible, avoid unnecessary vehicle usage and rely more on virtual meetings and digital coordination.

They have additionally been advised to walk for nearby meetings and official engagements whenever feasible.

The state government said the measures are aimed at promoting efficiency, accountability and disciplined governance while ensuring optimum use of public resources.

The Chief Minister's action, officials said, underlines the state government's commitment to translating the Centre's call for fuel savings and cutting down unnecessary expenses into visible administrative practice and public participation.