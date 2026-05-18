Telangana BJP Chief Rejects Demand For Mos Bandi Sanjay's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao on Monday rejected the demands for resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the arrest of his son Bandi Bhageerath in a POCSO case.

Ramchander Rao claimed that Bandi Sanjay has done nothing wrong and hence there is no justification for the demands for his resignation or dismissal.

The BJP leader accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of unfairly targeting the union minister through what he called a malicious propaganda.

Addressing a press conference, he said the BRS leaders were targeting an individual and his family members through false propaganda.

“Bandi Sanjay has done no wrong. If his family members have done anything wrong, there will be action as per law,” he said.

Ramchander Rao alleged that BRS was spending crores of rupees to paste posters across the state, targeting Bandi Sanjay. He also criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for what he called false propaganda.

He said that BRS leaders are exploiting a family issue politically and demanding the resignation of Bandi Sanjay.

“When Kalvakuntla Kavitha did wrong, why didn't KCR and KTR resign?,” he asked referring to arrest of Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister KCR in Delhi excise policy case.

“Where are the moral values of the BRS party,” he asked and accused the BRS leaders of looting crores of rupees in the liquor scam.

The BJP leader asked why KCR and KTR did not resign when crime against women increased by 67 per cent during BRS rule.“Did they resign over the rape of a girl in Jubilee Hills. What action they took against a BRS MLA when a woman sarpanch complained that he was sexually harassing her,” he asked.

Ramchander Rao said KCR and KTR should have been arrested in Kaleshwaram and E-car race cases respectively but since Congress has colluded with BRS, they were not being arrested.

Meanwhile, Ramchander Rao participated n the 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdaan' program held at the state party office.

In response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, he urged Telangana BJP workers to make special efforts toward building a strong 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by reducing unnecessary fuel consumption, promoting indigenous products, and adhering to financial discipline.

“In the context of the current global challenges, this call given by Modi ji from the perspective of national interests is extremely crucial. Let us demonstrate our responsibility of 'Nation First' through fuel conservation and an environmentally beneficial lifestyle. These small efforts we make will pave the way for big changes tomorrow,” he said.

Ramchander Rao posted on 'X' that responding to the Prime Minister's call and with the aim of encouraging the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs), he travelled in an EV to attend today's event at the state party office.

This marks a significant step forward towards building a clean and green future, alongside promoting energy conservation and pollution control. The future belongs to Electric Vehicles! Let us stand in support of Prime Minister Shri Modi's vision to build an eco-friendly nation by reducing our dependence on petrol and diesel. By integrating EVs into our daily lives, let us all join hands and take collective steps towards achieving a sustainable and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India),” he wrote.